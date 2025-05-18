Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
  'Will Face This Challenge With Same Strength': Kamala Harris Wishes Speedy Recovery To Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

'Will Face This Challenge With Same Strength': Kamala Harris Wishes Speedy Recovery To Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris offered a heartfelt message following the announcement that former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which has now spread to his bones.

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris offered a heartfelt message following the announcement that former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which has now spread to his bones.

Posting on X, she said, “Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

Diagnosis Confirmed, Treatment Under Review

Biden’s personal office confirmed the diagnosis on Sunday. According to the statement, the former President had undergone a medical evaluation after experiencing persistent urinary symptoms. A new prostate nodule was found, and on Friday, doctors confirmed prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)—the highest level on the scale used to assess the aggressiveness of the disease. The cancer has metastasized to the bones, signaling an advanced stage. However, it was noted that the cancer remains hormone-sensitive, which improves the scope for treatment and disease management.

“The Former President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement concluded.

Trump, Sunak Also Extend Wishes

US President Donald Trump responded on his social media platform, writing, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also issued a message of concern, stating, “So sorry to hear the news that President Biden has prostate cancer. Too many men are struck by this disease. We must continue to raise awareness of the danger it poses. Wishing Joe all the best for his treatment.”

While Biden’s diagnosis has sparked widespread concern, the global show of support underlines the respect he continues to command as a public figure and statesman.

Must Read: What Is Prostate Cancer That Former US President Joe Biden Is Diagnosed With?

Filed under

Joe biden Prostate Cancer

