‘Will Free Last American Hostage in Gaza’: Hamas Raises Hopes for Ceasefire Talks

Hamas announced on Sunday that it plans to release the last known living American hostage in Gaza — Edan Alexander — in the coming days. According to two Hamas officials who spoke with The Associated Press, the release could happen within the next 48 hours.

According to two Hamas officials who spoke with The Associated Press, the release could happen within the next 48 hours.

This development marks the first time a hostage is being freed since Israel ended the last ceasefire in March. It also comes just before former U.S. President Donald Trump heads to the Middle East for a regional visit — a trip that now seems poised to influence the momentum of ongoing ceasefire negotiations. With Gaza under a severe blockade and families of hostages growing increasingly desperate, the timing of this release carries major weight.

Who Is Edan Alexander?

Edan Alexander is a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier who grew up in New Jersey. He was taken by Hamas fighters during the group’s large-scale attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 — the same attack that sparked the current war in Gaza.

His story has become a symbol for many in both the U.S. and Israel. While some hostages have already been released, Edan has remained in captivity, with only a brief video surfacing last November during Thanksgiving weekend. His mother, Yael Alexander, previously said that while the footage was heartbreaking — showing her son in tears, pleading for help — it confirmed he was still alive.

U.S.-Hamas Talks Played a Role

A Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayyah, said the group has been in touch with the U.S. government in recent days. He confirmed that Hamas is ready to begin what he called “intensive negotiations” right away. The goal? A long-term ceasefire deal that would not only end the war but also involve a hostage-prisoner exchange and the handover of Gaza’s administration to a neutral group of technocrats.

Two separate Hamas officials told the AP that these recent talks with Washington began about five days ago. One of them, who wasn’t allowed to speak publicly, said the decision to release Alexander is meant as a gesture of goodwill — possibly to pave the way for broader peace efforts.

The official said Alexander could be freed as soon as Monday, and that Israel would need to halt military operations for a few hours to allow the release to happen. “Hamas was advised to ‘give a gift to President Trump and in return he will give back a better one,’” the official told the AP.

Israel Responds with Caution

Israel has confirmed that it was informed about the planned release. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the U.S. told Israeli officials that Hamas plans to release Alexander “without compensation or conditions.” Israeli leaders hope this move could jumpstart new talks about a possible truce.

Still, there’s tension. Netanyahu’s government has previously criticized Washington for holding direct discussions with Hamas — talks that earlier this year led to a proposal from Hamas to release Alexander and the remains of four other hostages, in exchange for Israel recommitting to a stalled ceasefire deal. But shortly after that offer, Israel resumed military operations in Gaza.

Trump’s Visit and U.S. Pressure

Former President Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, have both mentioned Edan Alexander’s name publicly in recent months, showing they’ve kept the case a priority. Witkoff is expected to arrive in Israel soon as part of Trump’s tour through Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates this week.

Alexander’s mother told the AP earlier this year, “Every time they say Edan’s name, it’s like they didn’t forget. They didn’t forget he’s American, and they’re working on it.”

A senior Egyptian official involved in mediation said Hamas received clear messages from Trump’s team — through both Egyptian and Qatari channels — that freeing Alexander would push all key issues onto the negotiating table, including an end to the war.

Still Dozens of Hostages Held

According to the Hostages Families Forum — a grassroots group representing many of the hostage families — 59 people are still believed to be held in Gaza, with about a third of them thought to be alive. Most of the others have been released through previous agreements.

The group released a statement saying Alexander’s release “must mark the beginning of a comprehensive agreement” to bring all remaining hostages home.

Gaza Endures More Airstrikes

Even as hopes rise for a ceasefire, the reality on the ground in Gaza remains devastating.

On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes killed 15 more people, many of them children, according to local health officials. In Khan Younis, two separate strikes hit family tents, killing two children and their parents in each incident. A man and his child also died in Gaza City, and seven others were reported killed in different parts of the territory.

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, a heartbreaking photo showed Mohannad Al-Agha holding the body of his 2-year-old niece, Zeina Al-Agha, during her funeral — another reminder of the high civilian toll in this conflict.

Israel says it targets militants and takes precautions to avoid civilian deaths, but blames Hamas for operating in densely populated areas. The military has kept Gaza sealed off for over 10 weeks, blocking food, medicine, and emergency supplies in a push to force Hamas to release hostages.

Humanitarian groups say conditions in Gaza are now worse than ever, with widespread hunger and collapsing medical services.

Death Toll Continues to Rise

The war, now in its 19th month, began with Hamas-led militants storming southern Israel and killing around 1,200 people, most of them civilians. They also took 251 hostages that day.

Since then, Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel’s military campaign has killed over 52,800 people, most of them women and children. While the ministry does not break down how many were militants versus civilians, the destruction has been massive. Nearly 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and large parts of the region lie in ruins.

A Soldier’s Body Recovered After 40+ Years

In a separate update, Israel announced it had recovered the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Tzvi Feldman, a soldier who went missing in a 1982 battle in southern Lebanon. His body was recently found deep inside Syria.

The Israeli military did not offer many details but said new intelligence following the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad helped them locate Feldman’s remains. Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Feldman’s siblings and said the operation involved both the military and Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency.

Feldman was one of six soldiers who went missing during a clash with Syrian forces in the Lebanese town of Sultan Yaaqoub more than four decades ago.