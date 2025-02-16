Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘Will fuel America’s Golden Age’: President Donald Trump Attends NASCAR Daytona 500

‘Will fuel America’s Golden Age’: President Donald Trump Attends NASCAR Daytona 500

U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 on Sunday, describing the prestigious NASCAR event as a celebration of American spirit and unity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Will fuel America’s Golden Age’: President Donald Trump Attends NASCAR Daytona 500

U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500, describing the prestigious NASCAR event as a celebration of American spirit and unity.


U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 on Sunday, describing the prestigious NASCAR event as a celebration of American spirit and unity. In a statement released while traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida, Trump emphasized that the race embodies a shared passion for speed, excitement, and competition that brings people together.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great,” Trump said. “That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.”

Trump has often spoken about his vision for a “Golden Age of America,” referencing it in his inaugural address on January 20, where he declared, “The golden age of America begins right now.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Air Force One Buzzes the Speedway Before Trump Arrives

Shortly after noon, Air Force One departed from Palm Beach International Airport, carrying Trump and several high-profile guests, including his son Eric Trump, grandson Luke, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn. Several members of Congress also accompanied the president on the trip.

Upon arrival in Daytona Beach, Air Force One performed a flyover of the Daytona International Speedway, thrilling the thousands of fans gathered for the iconic race. After landing, Trump and his motorcade made their way onto a section of the track, a rare spectacle that further electrified the event.

A Return to NASCAR’s Biggest Event

Trump’s presence at the race marked his second appearance at the Daytona 500 as president. His first visit in 2020 saw him serving as the grand marshal, giving the traditional command for drivers to start their engines. At that time, he had also made a dramatic entrance with a presidential motorcade on the track, drawing widespread attention and applause from the crowd.

In a 2020 interview with Fox News, Trump praised NASCAR drivers for their bravery, stating that the sport represents “pure American glory.” He described the Daytona 500 as a “legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits, and the American skill, speed, and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years. The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world-class motorsports. But NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, and country.”

NASCAR Fans and Their Political Leanings

NASCAR has long been associated with conservative-leaning fans, and Trump has enjoyed strong support from the sport’s community. His appearance at the Daytona 500 was another demonstration of his deep connection with this audience.

In 2018, Trump honored NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing at the White House, acknowledging their achievements in the sport.

For many drivers and fans, having a president attend the Daytona 500 was a major moment for the sport. NASCAR driver Chase Elliott remarked on the significance of Trump’s presence, saying, “It certainly brings a lot of eyes and a different perspective to what we do down here for this race. One of our biggest days of the year is special.”

Trump’s Passion for Sports

Trump has long been an avid sports fan, frequently attending major sporting events. He is an enthusiastic golfer and has been spotted at college football games and UFC matches. Just a week before the Daytona 500, Trump made history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl, further solidifying his presence in the world of American sports.

As the engines roared and the checkered flag waved at the Daytona International Speedway, Trump’s visit once again highlighted his appreciation for NASCAR and its passionate fanbase, reinforcing the connection between politics and sports in the American landscape.

ALSO READ: Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Filed under

donald trump NASCAR Daytona 500

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Decides To Triple Textile Exports By 2030; Sets Ambitious Goal Of ₹9Lakh Crore

PM Modi Decides To Triple Textile Exports By 2030; Sets Ambitious Goal Of ₹9Lakh Crore

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s How

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s...

The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards: Who Has Won What? Find Out Here

The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards: Who Has Won What? Find Out Here

Railway Panel Begins Probe As Delhi Stampede Toll Reaches 18

Railway Panel Begins Probe As Delhi Stampede Toll Reaches 18

James Maddison’s Early Strike Earns Tottenham Crucial Win Over Manchester United

James Maddison’s Early Strike Earns Tottenham Crucial Win Over Manchester United

Entertainment

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s How

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s

The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards: Who Has Won What? Find Out Here

The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards: Who Has Won What? Find Out Here

Netflix Says Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast, Plot And Everything We Know

Netflix Says Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast,

Why Did Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow Show Get Cancelled? Fans Express Disappointment

Why Did Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow Show Get Cancelled? Fans Express Disappointment

Who Is Paddy Kirk’s Wife In Real Life? Emmerdale Viewers Can’t Believe It!

Who Is Paddy Kirk’s Wife In Real Life? Emmerdale Viewers Can’t Believe It!

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox