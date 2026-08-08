Will India Face 100% US Tariffs for Buying Russian Oil? Senate Bill Explained

The US Senate has passed a huge sanctions bill against Russia that will expose India’s exports to America to tariffs of up to 100%. The bill passed by an 86-11 vote last Friday, and it has been titled The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 after the Republican senator who backed its passage in the Senate.

The bill will move to the House of Representatives next and can create a big source of dispute between the two countries due to India’s continued purchase of Russia’s oil.

Why Is India Facing A 100% US Tariff Threat?

India is one of the countries that buy most of Russia’s crude oil. Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Indian refiners have continued to purchase Russia’s cheap crude oil.

The recently passed US bill aims to punish countries that continue to purchase Russia’s energy. It allows the US president, Donald Trump, to place tariffs of up to 100% on products exported by countries buying Russia’s oil and gas.

The tariffs are not automatic. The bill gives the President the authority to impose them. Their actual implementation would depend on the final law and decisions by the Trump administration.

What Is the Russia Sanctions Bill?

The Russia sanctions bill is aimed at putting more economic pressure on Moscow. It seeks to expand sanctions on Russian officials and raise the cost for countries that continue to buy Russian oil and other energy products.

One of the key provisions allows the US to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian energy. India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan are among the countries that could face the impact of the proposed measures.

The bill was introduced in April 2025 by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. US President Donald Trump has backed the legislation. It has since become one of Washington’s major efforts to increase pressure on Russia over the Ukraine war. The Senate had earlier moved the bill forward in a procedural vote. It passed with 86 senators voting in favour and 12 against.

What Does The Russia Sanctions Bill Include?

The legislation goes beyond tariffs. It proposes new sanctions targeting Russian officials, oligarchs, financial institutions and other entities linked to Moscow. It also seeks to tighten pressure on Russia’s energy revenues.

The bill also extends key provisions of the Iran Sanctions Act, keeping restrictions on Iran’s energy sector in place for longer. The wider aim is to reduce the money flowing to Russia while it continues its war in Ukraine.

Why Is India Important In This Fight?

India has become a major destination for Russian crude since Western sanctions disrupted traditional energy trade. The cheaper Russian oil has helped Indian refiners manage fuel costs and maintain supplies. But Washington has increasingly linked India’s Russian oil purchases with its trade policy.

The US had already imposed an additional tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases in 2025. The latest legislation could raise the pressure much further if Trump chooses to use the new powers.

New Delhi has maintained that its energy purchases are based on national interest and energy security. The latest Senate vote could therefore add another layer to already sensitive US-India trade relations.

What Are US Lawmakers Saying?

Supporters say the bill is designed to squeeze Russia’s war finances. Darline Graham, who was appointed to her late brother’s Senate seat, said the measure forces countries “keeping Russia’s economy afloat” to choose between doing business with America or buying cheap Russian energy.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who worked with Graham on the legislation, said Graham would be “proud of what we’ve done.” However, some lawmakers have raised concerns over the tariff powers given to Trump.

Democratic Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Don Beyer warned that Trump could “weaponise with abandon, as he has repeatedly done in the past.”

Critics also argue that such tariffs could increase costs for American consumers.

What Happens Next?

The bill now heads to the US House of Representatives. The House is expected to consider the legislation after returning from its August recess. If approved, it would then go to the President.

For India, the biggest question is whether Trump ultimately uses the proposed 100% tariff power. Until then, the threat remains a major warning for New Delhi and Indian exporters. The Senate vote, however, makes one thing clear: Washington is preparing to use trade pressure to target countries that continue buying Russian energy.