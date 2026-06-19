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Home > World News > Will Keir Starmer Resign? UK PM Breaks Silence As Andy Burnham’s Big Win Sparks Leadership Battle

Will Keir Starmer Resign? UK PM Breaks Silence As Andy Burnham’s Big Win Sparks Leadership Battle

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to fight for his leadership as Labour’s internal tensions deepen after Andy Burnham’s decisive parliamentary win. Burnham’s victory in Makerfield has intensified speculation over a potential leadership challenge and raised questions over Starmer’s future.

Keir Starmer vows to stay as Andy Burnham’s big win fuels Labour leadership challenge and UK turmoil. Photo: X/Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer vows to stay as Andy Burnham’s big win fuels Labour leadership challenge and UK turmoil. Photo: X/Keir Starmer

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 14:57 IST

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday he would stand in any leadership contest, after potential rival Andy Burnham won a vote for a parliamentary seat to return to Westminster, paving the way for a challenge. Starmer told reporters that he did not think a leadership challenge would be good for the country but he added: “If there is a contest … then yes I will run, I will stand.”

“I’ve said repeatedly I’m not going to walk away from that.”

Labour Mayor Andy Burnham Wins  Makerfield 

Labour mayor Andy Burnham cleared a path on Friday to ousting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, potentially ushering in a new bout of political instability, by decisively winning a parliamentary seat in northern England.

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Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor nicknamed “King of the North”, won the contest in Makerfield in northwest England with 54.8% of the vote, beating the candidate for Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK party, on34.5%.

The scale of Burnham’s victory in what could be the most consequential by-election in more than six decades puts him in a strong position to challenge Starmer, struggling with some of the worst popularity ratings of any British leader.

Burnham indicated he wanted to counter the rise of polarising, populist politics, saying his victory was a chance to turn “away from the path that takes us to a divided, dark politics of the kind we see in the United States”.

Attention now turns to the timing of his move, and whether he can convince the prime minister to relinquish power without a potentially disruptive leadership contest.

What  Andy Burnham Said In His Victory Speech

In his victory speech, Burnham said the result could be a “turning point”.

“We must hear it, we must act upon it, and we must get it right,” he said. “There will be no second chance.”

Starmer, who has said he will fight on, quickly congratulated Burnham, saying on X: “Voters chose Labour’s campaign of hope and optimism over division and hate.”

Burnham, a 56-year-old career politician who has ⁠backed ​the nationalisation of key public services and criticised what he called four decades of failed neo-liberal economics, has said he would stand in any contest to replace Starmer.

Polls indicate he would win a leadership contest decided by party members, although some Labour lawmakers hope that process can be avoided.

That would mean Britain installing its seventh prime minister in just over a decade, the highest turnover in nearly two centuries – a reflection of voter anger at successive failures to improve living standards and public services and tackle illegal immigration.

Divisions In Labour Party

Two years after a landslide national election victory, Starmer, 63, is one of the least popular British premiers since polling records began. Scandals, policy U-turns and accusations of indecision have derailed delivery of the change he once promised.

About a quarter of his lawmakers have urged him to quit since Labour suffered heavy losses in local elections last month. Senior colleagues, including the defence and health ministers, have resigned over his leadership.

Starmer insisted this week he would stand in any leadership contest and warned his party about the dangers of a potentially divisive leadership campaign.

But several Labour lawmakers said the scale of Burnham’s win would force Starmer to consider stepping aside.

Culture minister Lisa Nandy, a prominent Burnham ally, told reporters she expected both men to speak soon. She ruled out quitting the cabinet but said she could not speak for others.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Did Ukraine Attack School Bus Carrying Children? Russia Says Strike Killed One And Injured Several

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Will Keir Starmer Resign? UK PM Breaks Silence As Andy Burnham’s Big Win Sparks Leadership Battle
Tags: keir starmerLabour PartyUK ElectionsUK newsWorld news

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Will Keir Starmer Resign? UK PM Breaks Silence As Andy Burnham’s Big Win Sparks Leadership Battle
Will Keir Starmer Resign? UK PM Breaks Silence As Andy Burnham’s Big Win Sparks Leadership Battle
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