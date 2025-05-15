Home
Will Key Leaders Attend Turkey Peace Talks? What Trump, Zelensky And Putin Have Said So Far

The upcoming Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul face growing uncertainty, with Presidents Trump and Putin yet to confirm their presence—despite Ukrainian President Zelensky expressing willingness to attend if Putin does.

The prospect of a breakthrough in the Ukraine-Russia conflict faces fresh uncertainty as of Wednesday afternoon, with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin yet to confirm their attendance for Turkey peace talks scheduled to begin in Istanbul on Thursday.

Turkey Peace Talks

While neither Trump nor Putin has officially ruled out participating, both are reportedly waiting on each other’s confirmation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed readiness to attend, provided that Putin also agrees to show up. Regardless of the top-level attendance, delegations from both Kyiv and Moscow are expected to meet directly in Turkey—marking their first such engagement since March 2022.

The talks come against a backdrop of Russia repeatedly rejecting Ukraine’s appeals for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. Moscow continues to push maximalist demands, including conditions that would severely compromise Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The return of Trump to the political forefront has played a pivotal role in nudging both sides toward the negotiating table after more than three years of conflict, which has resulted in around a million people killed or wounded. However, despite this diplomatic movement, deep divisions remain.

What the Leaders Have Said About Turkey Peace Talks

Zelensky: “I will be in Turkey”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been the most vocal about his potential attendance. He responded positively to Putin’s weekend call for direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

“I have openly said that I am ready for a meeting. I will be in Turkey. I hope that the Russians will not avoid this meeting,” Zelensky wrote on social media platform X earlier this week. He also expressed hope that Trump would “be there with us — at the meeting in Turkey.”

Speaking to reporters from his presidential office on Tuesday, Zelensky emphasized the importance of accountability. “Trump needs to believe that Putin actually lies. And we should do our part. Sensibly approach this issue, to show that it’s not us that is slowing down the process.”

He added pointedly: “If Putin does not arrive and plays games, it is the final point that he does not want to end the war.”

Zelensky confirmed he would first visit Ankara for discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and would only travel to Istanbul if Putin commits to joining the talks. His senior aides have made it clear that Zelensky will not engage with lower-level Russian officials, as Kyiv maintains that Putin alone holds the decision-making power in Moscow.

Trump: “That’s a possibility”

Donald Trump, who initially proposed the idea of a direct meeting between the leaders—the first since 2019—has said he is “thinking about flying over.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Qatar on Wednesday, Trump remarked, “He’d [Putin] like me to be there, and that’s a possibility… I don’t know that he would be there if I’m not there. We’re going to find out.”

Trump’s potential attendance appears tied to Putin’s decision. U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg told reporters, “We’re hoping President Putin shows up as well, and then President Trump will be there. This could be an absolutely incredible meeting.”

“We can get peace, I really believe, pretty fast if all three leaders sit down and talk,” Kellogg added.

Putin Silent, Delegation Awaited

As of Wednesday evening, the Kremlin had yet to confirm whether Putin will attend the talks. Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky stated that details of the Russian delegation would be revealed later in the day.

However, there are signs that Putin may skip the talks. Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will not be joining the delegation. The report, which has not been independently confirmed, did not cite sources.

Who Is Confirmed?

Zelensky has conditionally confirmed his attendance—only if Putin also agrees to join.

According to the Kremlin-approved Telegram channel Shot, a senior Russian lawmaker noted that the makeup of Moscow’s delegation would be announced Wednesday evening. The talks may also include a discussion on a potential “all-for-all” prisoner exchange.

The Kremlin confirmed that a Russian delegation will attend, but its composition will only be finalised upon Putin’s orders.

On the U.S. side, envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to travel to Istanbul on Friday. Trump’s participation remains undecided.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is already in Turkey for an informal meeting with NATO foreign ministers. While Kyiv has not formally announced its delegation, Sybiha—who has played a central role in previous negotiations—is likely to be included.

