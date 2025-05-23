Will Mohammed Yunus Resign? Bangladesh’s Interim Government Shaken

Bangladesh's temporary government is facing a serious crisis after reports emerged that Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus threatened to resign. The 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has been leading the interim setup, reportedly clashed with top army officials, especially Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman.

The situation became more intense after Yunus’s closed-door meeting with student leader Nahid Islam, who later confirmed that Yunus had expressed frustration and considered stepping down.

“I Cannot Work Like This” — Yunus Voices Frustration

Nahid Islam, who is also the convener of the newly formed National Citizen Party, visited Yunus at his official residence, Jamuna, on Thursday evening as rumors about a rift started spreading. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Nahid revealed what Yunus told him.

“I cannot work like this if you, all the political parties, cannot reach a common ground,” Yunus reportedly said during their conversation.

This added fuel to speculation that Yunus was deeply unhappy with how things were going behind the scenes.

A Resignation Almost Announced

According to Barta Bazar, a local Bangladeshi news portal, Yunus had actually planned to announce his resignation at a meeting of the advisory council. He reportedly told those present that the pressure from all directions had become unbearable.

“I did not want to be the chief advisor. We were put in power through a bloody coup. I was given a mandate to reform. I did not come to be a showpiece. If I cannot do the job, I will resign and leave,” he told the council, clearly angry and emotional.

Sources said that the advisors managed to calm him down, and he eventually decided not to resign—for now.

Disagreements Over Reforms and Governance

Yunus reportedly told the council that each political party was working at cross purposes and that their language sounded exactly like the old government’s way of functioning.

“The steps we are taking, including banning the Awami League, increasing the capacity of Chittagong Port, July Memorial, humanitarian corridor, and NBR separation, are being obstructed. In such a situation, I don’t need to sit in an unnecessary position!” he was quoted as saying.

The frustration highlights the internal resistance Yunus is facing within the caretaker administration and among various political factions.

Advisors Turn Attention to India

In a surprising twist during the advisory council meeting, some of the advisors began pointing fingers at India. Even though many of them were appointed by leaders who branded themselves as “anti-India,” they accused New Delhi of trying to influence Bangladesh’s internal politics.

“These are conspiracies of fascists. Many of them are now speaking in the same tone to implement India’s agenda,” one unnamed advisor reportedly said at the meeting.

National Citizens Party Backs Yunus

Despite the political chaos, Yunus found support from Nahid Islam and the National Citizens Party. They released a statement showing solidarity with Yunus and emphasizing the need for all political groups to come together.

Islam later said the party remains hopeful that the issues can be resolved through dialogue among political players.

Other Parties Stay Silent—for Now

While Yunus’s remarks have caused a political stir, the main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has not commented yet. The BNP has been calling for quick elections but has remained quiet on Yunus’s threat to resign.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also chose not to say anything about the unfolding situation.

