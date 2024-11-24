Will Musk, Donald Trump Jr Buy MSNBC? ‘Funniest Idea Ever’

Elon Musk hints at a potential interest in acquiring MSNBC, sparking intrigue and controversy amid Comcast’s plans to restructure its media assets. The move, whether serious or not, raises questions about the future of independent journalism in a polarized media landscape.

Elon Musk has hinted at a potential interest in acquiring the liberal cable news network MSNBC.

This speculation arose after Donald Trump Jr. posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, following news that MSNBC’s parent company, Comcast, is considering spinning off its cable TV channels into a separate entity.

Musk, Trump Jr. exchange

“Hey @elonmusk, I have the funniest idea ever!!!” Trump Jr. wrote. “How much does it cost?” Musk responded.

“The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely,” Musk added, punctuating his statement with a laughing emoji.

Although the Tesla and SpaceX CEO may have been joking, similar remarks preceded his eventual acquisition of Twitter in 2022. In December 2017, Musk had expressed his admiration for Twitter, prompting a user to suggest he purchase the platform. Musk replied, “How much is it?” Years later, he revisited that post with an upside-down smiley face in April 2022, shortly before spending $44 billion to acquire the platform.

Musk potential interest in MSNBC

Musk’s potential interest in MSNBC has already sparked concerns, despite uncertainty about how serious he might be. His takeover of X dramatically altered the social media landscape, including reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump, whose account had been locked following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Some disillusioned users have since migrated to platforms like Bluesky, citing dissatisfaction with Musk’s handling of X and the reinstatement of Trump. Trump, in turn, has faced mounting legal battles and ongoing criticism of his media policies.

Trump’s broader media strategy

The president-elect has frequently targeted MSNBC and other news outlets, threatening to pressure the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke broadcast licenses of networks he views as adversarial. He has also called on lawmakers to oppose legislation aimed at protecting press freedoms and proposed cutting federal funding for publicly financed news outlets. Trump’s FCC appointee has indicated a willingness to take punitive measures against certain networks.

In addition to his broader media strategy, Trump recently filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS, accusing the network of deceptively editing a “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris in a way he claims constitutes election interference. CBS has denied the allegations.

MSNBC engaging in election interference?

Trump has also accused MSNBC of engaging in election interference, once describing the network as a “24-hour hit job.” Last year, the former president filed lawsuits against approximately 20 media organizations for allegedly inflating reported losses related to his Truth Social platform.

Comcast’s decision to spin off MSNBC and other channels, including CNBC, into a separate company has intensified speculation about Musk’s potential involvement. Thomas Whalen, a professor of social sciences at Boston University, told *The Telegraph* that such a move would be a “bombshell on the broadcasting landscape.”

Craig Moffett, an analyst with MoffettNathanson, shared a similar perspective with CNN: “There are only two media entities that Donald Trump dislikes more than CNN. One is MSNBC, and the other is NBC.”

