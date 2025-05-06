Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly confirmed that five locations inside Pakistan were attacked. Sharif called the strikes “cowardly” and blamed India for what he described as a deliberate act of aggression.

As tension rises between India and Pakistan following India’s targeted military action under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly confirmed that five locations inside Pakistan were attacked. Sharif called the strikes “cowardly” and blamed India for what he described as a deliberate act of aggression.

“He tweeted, “The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan. Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given. The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals.

The Indian government has maintained that the operation, launched in the early hours of Wednesday, was a counter-terrorist strike aimed at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)—a response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

مکار دشمن نے پاکستان کے پانچ مقامات پر بزدلانہ حملہ کیا ہے.

پاکستان بھارت کی مسلط کردہ اس جنگی عمل کا بھرپور جواب دینے کا پورا حق رکھتا ہے اور بھرپور جواب دیا جا رہا ہے.

پوری قوم افواج پاکستان کے ساتھ ہے اور پوری پاکستانی قوم کا مورال اور جذبہ بلند ہے.

“Cowardly Attacks on Five Locations,” Says Sharif

Breaking his silence on the Indian military action, PM Shehbaz Sharif did not hold back in his statement. While India said it had carefully avoided any military installations, Sharif called the strikes cowardly and provocative.

“The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan,” he said, without naming the exact sites.

Although the Indian Army stated it hit nine terror-linked sites, Sharif’s comment marks the first official admission from Islamabad that multiple locations inside Pakistan were indeed struck.

“Pakistan Has Every Right to Respond Forcefully”

Sharif went on to frame the strikes as a serious escalation, suggesting India had crossed a red line and declaring that Pakistan would respond with strength.

“Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given,” he said.

Though he didn’t go into military details, his language hinted that retaliatory steps were either underway or being prepared. As of now, there has been no official announcement from the Pakistani military about any counter-strike.

Rallying National Sentiment: “Morale of the Nation Is High”

In what seemed to be a message both to the domestic audience and to India, Sharif tried to rally national unity, emphasizing that Pakistanis stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their military.

“The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high,” he said.

“We Will Never Allow the Enemy to Succeed”

Sharif also delivered a strong message of defiance, stating that Pakistan would not allow India to reach its strategic goals through such actions.

“The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals,” he added.

The comments suggest a hardening stance, but they also reflect the political pressure Sharif’s government faces at home. With rising public sentiment and questions about national security, the Pakistani leadership is expected to project strength and control over the situation.

What Triggered Operation Sindoor?

India’s Operation Sindoor was launched two weeks after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national were killed. According to the Indian Army, the strikes were precise and limited to terrorist infrastructure, and India has stressed that no Pakistani military installations were hit.

India’s defense officials described the action as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory”, and said it was not aimed at the Pakistani state or military, but rather at terror groups operating from its soil.