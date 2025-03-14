Home
‘Will Never Be Part Of US’: Canada PM Mark Carney Rejects Trump’s Annexation Threats

In response to annexation threats from U.S President Donald Trump, Carney reaffirmed Canada's sovereignty while expressing a willingness to collaborate with the U.S. on key issues.

Mark Carney


Mark Carney, after being sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister, firmly rejected any notion of the country being absorbed into the United States. His statement comes in response to recent annexation threats from U.S President Donald Trump.

“Canada will never, ever, in any way, shape, or form, be part of the United States,” Carney declared outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa. While emphasizing Canada’s sovereignty, he also expressed willingness to work with the Trump administration on diplomatic and economic matters. “We are very fundamentally a different country,” he added.

Carney’s Historic Rise to Power

Carney, a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, secured a resounding victory in the recent leadership race, winning 85.9% of the vote. His triumph over Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, and Frank Baylis has made him one of the rare Canadian leaders to assume the prime ministerial office without prior elected experience or a seat in the House of Commons.

Carney is expected to call for a general election soon. His lack of a parliamentary seat prevents him from attending House of Commons sessions, adding urgency to the upcoming polls. The election is also anticipated to impact political party finances, with the ruling Liberals aiming to counter the well-funded Conservative Party, which currently leads in the polls.

Tensions Over U.S.-Canada Trade War

Carney takes office at a critical juncture, with Canada embroiled in an economic standoff with the U.S. Trade tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have placed significant strain on Canada’s economy, raising fears of a potential recession. The economic tensions have overshadowed other political issues, making them a focal point for Carney’s new government.

In response to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comment that “economically speaking, Canada would be better as the 51st state of the United States,” Carney dismissed the notion outright, calling it “crazy.”

Earlier in the day, Justin Trudeau officially stepped down as prime minister, ending his nearly decade-long tenure. In a farewell message, he expressed gratitude to Canadians: “Thank you, Canada–for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on Earth.”

New Cabinet Announced

Carney has unveiled a streamlined cabinet while maintaining key ministers in their roles. Mélanie Joly retains her position as foreign affairs minister, while François-Philippe Champagne takes over as finance minister. Bill Blair continues as minister of national defence, and Dominic LeBlanc has been appointed minister of international trade.

In a notable move, Carney reintroduced his leadership rival, Chrystia Freeland, into his cabinet, assigning her the role of transport minister. Freeland has previously held positions as foreign minister, finance minister, and deputy prime minister.

As Carney steps into leadership, his government faces the immediate challenge of stabilizing Canada’s economy and asserting the nation’s sovereignty amid increasing pressure from the United States.

