Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Will North Korea Blow Up Roads To South Korea? Rising Tensions Ahead

In a significant escalation of hostilities, North Korea is reportedly set to detonate roads that cross the heavily fortified border with South Korea.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Will North Korea Blow Up Roads To South Korea? Rising Tensions Ahead

In a significant escalation of hostilities, North Korea is reportedly set to detonate roads that cross the heavily fortified border with South Korea. This decision follows a recent spate of accusations and threats exchanged between the two nations, particularly after North Korea claimed that South Korean drones had been spotted over its capital, Pyongyang.

Military Preparations Underway

South Korean military officials have indicated that North Korean troops are camouflaging themselves while working on roads along the border. Reports suggest that preparations for the potential destruction of these routes could commence as early as today. Last week, North Korea’s military announced intentions to sever all road and railway connections with the South and enhance defenses along its side of the border.

Accusations of Provocation

The tensions reached a new height when North Korea accused the South of deploying drones to disperse anti-North propaganda over Pyongyang. Labeling this action as a serious military and political provocation, North Korea warned that such acts could trigger armed conflict. When pressed for details, a spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff refrained from commenting on the drone allegations.

North Korea has since issued stern warnings of a “horrible disaster” if further drone incursions occur. The regime stated that eight fully armed artillery units stationed near the border are now on standby to respond.

South Korea’s Stance on Drone Allegations

South Korea’s military has opted not to address the North’s claims, viewing them as a strategic attempt by Pyongyang to justify further provocations. An expert on military drone operations noted that civilians in South Korea could easily acquire drones capable of reaching Pyongyang, especially for carrying light payloads like leaflets.

In contrast, North Korea maintains that the drones it detected over its capital required specialized launch systems, asserting that civilian groups could not have executed such operations.

Ongoing State of Conflict

It is essential to remember that the two Koreas remain technically at war, as the conflict from 1950 to 1953 concluded with an armistice, not a peace treaty. The recent turmoil marks a stark departure from earlier attempts at reconciliation, including a 2018 summit where leaders from both sides proclaimed an end to hostilities and a new era of peace.

In recent developments, North Korea has reintroduced heavy weaponry into the Demilitarized Zone and reinstated guard posts, effectively nullifying previous military agreements aimed at reducing tensions.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Acemoglu, Johnson, And Robinson Win 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics for Institutional Research

Filed under

border north korea Pyongyang south korea
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

“Begging for Help”: Indian Navy Chief Questions Pakistan’s Military Spending Amid Aid Appeals

“Begging for Help”: Indian Navy Chief Questions Pakistan’s Military Spending Amid Aid Appeals

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In...

Skill Ministry, Meta partner To launch AI assistant For Skill India Mission

Skill Ministry, Meta partner To launch AI assistant For Skill India Mission

What Did Anand Mahindra Ask Elon Musk After SpaceX’s Historic Rocket Catch?

What Did Anand Mahindra Ask Elon Musk After SpaceX’s Historic Rocket Catch?

MEA Summons Canada’s Charge d’Affaires Over Nijjar Investigation

MEA Summons Canada’s Charge d’Affaires Over Nijjar Investigation

Entertainment

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox