Will Pakistan Bomb Houthis In Yemen? Saudi Attacks Put Islamabad’s New Defence Pact To The Test

Pakistan could soon face a major military decision after fresh Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Islamabad has warned that the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, could be activated if the Yemen conflict spills into Saudi territory.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has said there is no ambiguity over Islamabad’s obligations under the pact. His remarks have raised questions over whether Pakistan could take military action against the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen.

A report by Turkiye Today claimed Pakistan was preparing airstrikes against the Houthis. It said the attacks could be announced soon.

“One of the military priorities for the Pakistani attacks would be to clear the Houthis from Saadah along with other regions,” a Pakistani source told Turkiye Today.

Khwaja Asif Says Pakistan Is Bound By Defence Pact

The latest developments followed a Houthi drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure on Tuesday. The attack reportedly left at least 73 people injured.

Speaking to Geo News, Asif was asked whether the Mecca pact could be activated after the attacks. He answered in the affirmative.

“We are bound by the terms and conditions of this pact, and we will honour them in case there is a need,” Asif told Geo News.

He said the agreement’s collective defence clause could apply if there was unprovoked aggression against a member state or if the Yemen conflict spilled into Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Asif said a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia would be treated as an attack on Pakistan.

“This is a joint defence pact. And unprovoked aggression or spillover of whatever is happening in Yemen into Saudi Arabia, definitely, the pact will become operational; there should be no doubt in this,” he said.

Asif also stressed that the agreement was not “aggressive in nature”.

“If there is aggression against one member state, then all three member states will respond in kind.”

However, he said he hoped the situation would “come under control and die down”.

What Is The Mecca Defence Agreement?

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey on August 7. It builds on the strategic defence relationship between Islamabad and Riyadh. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had already signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in 2025. The latest pact has become significant because of the continuing conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.

The Houthis, an Iran-backed armed group, have fought for control in Yemen for years. Saudi Arabia launched a military intervention against the group in 2015. The conflict later developed into a prolonged war, with both sides carrying out attacks.

Could Pakistan Strike The Houthis In Yemen?

Reports of possible Pakistani airstrikes have added another layer to the crisis. However, Islamabad’s position appears more complicated than simply joining a Saudi military operation in Yemen. Asif has said Pakistan is prepared to defend Saudi Arabia. But he has also argued that the Houthis are non-state actors and should ideally be dealt with by Yemeni authorities.

Middle East expert Omar Karim told BBC Urdu that the threat faced by Saudi Arabia could create a situation where both the Mecca Agreement and the Pakistan-Saudi Mutual Defence Agreement could be activated. Karim also said Pakistan already has a military presence in Saudi Arabia and has the “political will” to defend the kingdom.

Saudi Attack On Houthis Could Be The Real Test

Experts believe the biggest test could come if Saudi Arabia decides to launch a fresh ground operation inside Yemen. Mehran Kamrava of Georgetown University, Qatar, told BBC Urdu that there were “indications” Riyadh could be preparing for another ground operation.

“Yemen has been a test for the Mecca agreement from the beginning to see whether Pakistani and Turkish soldiers are ready to fight on the Yemeni front,” Kamrava said.

He argued that Pakistan’s current position indicates it could defend Saudi Arabia but may not support an offensive campaign inside Yemen.

“This is an unambiguous declaration to clearly distance Pakistan from any potential offensive action in Yemen,” he added.

Mecca Pact Faces Its Biggest Challenge

The situation could therefore create a delicate choice for Pakistan and Turkey. Both countries may be willing to defend Saudi territory if Houthi attacks continue. But that does not necessarily mean they would support a Saudi military incursion into Yemen.

For now, Islamabad has made its position clear: aggression against Saudi Arabia could trigger the pact. But if Riyadh decides to take the fight back into Yemen, the meaning and limits of the Mecca Defence Agreement could face their biggest test yet.