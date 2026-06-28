Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh This Year? Former PM Makes Bold Promise

After two years of leaving Bangladesh and seeking refuge in India, the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made an announcement that she will return to her country this year, despite knowing that she was being sentenced to death by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal.

In her latest interview with NDTV, Hasina dismissed the Tribunal verdict and called it politically driven. She also claimed that this verdict was designed to weaken her party, the Awami League.

While talking to NDTV, she said, “The verdict against me is not justice. It is part of an illegal, unconstitutional, and politically motivated process. The judiciary has been turned into an instrument of political revenge to make the Awami League leaderless.” The former PM also argued that such efforts had also been made in the past, but she insisted that they had failed and would fail again.

Why Was Sheikh Hasina Convicted?

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal found Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity over the government’s response to the July 2024 student-led protests.

According to the tribunal, she was responsible for “ordering, inciting, and failing to prevent” what it described as a state-led crackdown on demonstrators. The Tribunal convicted her on five charges, which include the alleged use of drones, helicopters, and lethal force against civilian crowds, as well as the mass killing of protesters in the Dhaka region.

The protests became one of the deadliest episodes in Bangladesh’s recent history. A United Nations estimate suggested that up to 1,400 people were killed during the unrest, highlighting the scale of the violence and the international concern surrounding the events.

I Do Not Fear Death: Sheikh Hasina

Responding to the death sentence, Hasina said she remained determined to return home and was not intimidated by the verdict.

“I do not fear death. In 1975, I lost my parents, my brothers, and almost my entire family. On 21 August, there was an attempt to kill me with grenades. Many conspiracies have been hatched against me.”

She also highlighted her political journey, saying she had served as Prime Minister five times and dedicated her life to Bangladesh’s development.

“Overcoming every obstacle and every conspiracy, I will return to my country this year,” she asserted.

Hasina Rejects Verdict as Politically Motivated

Through statements released by the Awami League, Hasina rejected the tribunal’s ruling, describing it as “biased, rigged, and politically motivated”. She accused Bangladesh’s unelected interim government of using the judicial process to target political opponents.

Meanwhile, India has maintained a measured response. The Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi remains committed to Bangladesh’s stability and democratic interests while continuing to engage with all stakeholders in the country.