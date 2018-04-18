Every year dozens of ships sail through the Indian Ocean without stopping to unload cargo at Chinese-funded Hambantota port in Sri Lanka. This is not the first time that China has funded a port project of another country. The 8-year-old Hambantota port has registered losses of $300 million in the last 6 years. The Sri Lankan government along with the Chinese officials is expected to make joint efforts to revive this port in the coming days.

The Chinese-funded Hambantota port of Southern Sri Lanka has vastly been underused since it was built in the year 2010. Reportedly, the Sri Lankan government then headed by Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to sell 70% stake to China Merchants Port Holdings to build a massive port worth $1.1 billion. At present, around 60,000 ships which are vital to the global marine trading are sailing through the Indian Ocean but they surpass the Chinese-financed port located at the tip of the ‘Land of Lions’. Majority of them do not even stop to unload cargo at this port.

Speaking to the media, Chief Operating Officer of Hambantota International Port Group, Wickramasinghe said that the government in a joint venture with China Merchants is trying to make this project a success. “Whether the port should have been built, why it was built — those are, to me, irrelevant now”, he said. Reportedly, Hambantota port is only handling about one ship a day which is not enough to even register on China Merchants’ own data showing cargo handling volumes for February 2018. Moreover, this port also couldn’t make it to the United Nation’s list of top 40 container terminals of the world.

According to a report, China is expected to invest another $600 million to develop Hambantota. Till now, the port has registered losses of $300 million in the last 6 years. In addition, the Sri Lankan government pays more than $60 million annually to service the port’s debt.

The port’s weak performance has sparked controversies about another of China’s massive infrastructure programme – Belt and Road initiative. Experts believe that this programme will in no way boost global trade and economic growth but will rather expand Beijing’s military presence helping it to gain political leverage over its neighbours such as India in the Southeast Asian region.

This is not the first time that China has funded a port project of another country. In the past, the country had also funded various port projects in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Australia, Oman, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Djibouti and others in the Indo-Pacific region.

