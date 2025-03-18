Will Sunita Williams Walk Again? What Happens After 9 Months In Space

After an unexpected nine-month stay aboard the ISS, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth. Their journey home follows months of technical setbacks, transforming a brief test flight into a prolonged space ordeal.

Post-Landing Recovery and Medical Evaluations

Williams, 59, and Wilmore, 62, had been unable to return as scheduled due to multiple technical malfunctions in their Boeing Starliner spacecraft, including helium leaks and thruster failures. NASA engineers worked extensively to ensure a safe return, ultimately deciding to bring them back aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The splashdown is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:57 p.m. ET (Wednesday, 3:27 a.m. IST) off the coast of Florida.

Upon their return, the astronauts will undergo a carefully planned recovery process to mitigate the effects of prolonged microgravity exposure. Immediately after splashdown, Williams and Wilmore will be assisted out of the capsule and placed on stretchers for initial medical assessments—a standard procedure for astronauts returning from extended space missions.

Sunita Williams Spent Nine Months in Microgravity

Extended periods in microgravity can lead to muscle atrophy, balance issues, and fluid shifts within the body. After the initial check-ups, the astronauts will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will undergo further medical evaluations before being cleared to reunite with their families.

In addition to physical assessments, Williams and Wilmore will take part in post-mission debriefings. These sessions will provide valuable insights into their extended ISS stay, the technical difficulties encountered, and their experience aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

For Williams, reconnecting with loved ones—including her two dogs—is a top priority. Reflecting on her time away, she previously expressed excitement about returning home. “It’s been a roller coaster for them, probably a little bit more so than for us,” she remarked earlier this month.

Sunita Williams Faces Physical Challenges of Returning to Earth

Returning to Earth after a prolonged mission poses significant physical challenges for astronauts. Many experience dizziness, nausea, and instability as their bodies readjust to gravity. Others report temporary vision changes and difficulty walking due to weakened muscles and shifts in bodily fluids.

Medical experts explain that microgravity redistributes fluids within the body, leading to swelling in the upper body while reducing blood circulation to the legs. The vestibular system, which helps maintain balance, also requires time to readjust. “Once the astronaut returns to Earth, they are immediately forced to readjust again, back to Earth’s gravity, and can experience issues standing, stabilizing their gaze, walking, and turning,” the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston noted in a study on spaceflight-induced physiological changes.

The Japanese space agency JAXA further highlights the risk of orthostatic hypotension—a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing—due to the challenges of blood circulation in gravity. Additionally, NASA research underscores concerns about bone density loss, with astronauts potentially losing about 1% of their weight-bearing bone mass per month unless they adhere to rigorous resistance training while in space.

