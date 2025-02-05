Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
‘Will Take Over’: Trump Proposes U.S. Takeover of Gaza, May Deploy Troops And Relocate Palestinians

President Donald Trump has proposed a U.S. takeover of Gaza, envisioning its transformation while suggesting Palestinians should relocate elsewhere.

‘Will Take Over’: Trump Proposes U.S. Takeover of Gaza, May Deploy Troops And Relocate Palestinians

Trump proposes US control of Gaza, envisioning redevelopment while suggesting Palestinians relocate, sparking controversy.


President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States “will take over” the Gaza Strip, potentially deploying American troops, while suggesting that Palestinians living there should relocate. The statement, delivered during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signals a dramatic shift in U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

Trump’s Vision: A Transformed Gaza

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said. He further described his plans for the territory, envisioning a new “Riviera” that would replace the war-torn enclave.

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings,” he added.

When asked whether U.S. troops would be deployed to fill the security void in Gaza, Trump did not dismiss the possibility. “As far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that. We’re going to take over that piece that we’re going to develop it,” he said.

Departure From His Previous Stance Over Gaza

Trump’s comments mark a significant departure from his previous stance of reducing American military engagement in the Middle East. His remarks raise questions regarding the legal basis for such an action, the financial cost, and the broader geopolitical consequences.

“I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East,” Trump stated. Emphasizing the economic benefits, he added, “Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent.”

Despite Trump’s assertion that the proposal has been well received, it is likely to face significant opposition. Neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan have already rejected the prospect of accepting additional Palestinian refugees, citing concerns over regional stability and the long-term displacement of Palestinians.

‘Many People Will Live There’

Trump made it clear that his vision for Gaza largely excludes its current residents. “I don’t think people should be going back to Gaza,” he said earlier in the day. “I heard that Gaza has been very unlucky for them. They live like hell. They live like they’re living in hell. Gaza is not a place for people to be living, and the only reason they want to go back, and I believe this strongly, is because they have no alternative.”

While he later acknowledged that Palestinians “also” could be part of those returning, his comments indicated that he does not see Gaza as a permanent home for them. “Palestinians will live there. Many people will live there,” he added.

Drawing on his background in real estate, Trump stated that he had studied the matter “closely, over a lot of months.” He proposed that displaced Gazans be relocated to a “good, fresh, beautiful piece of land” provided by other Middle Eastern nations.

Reaction from Lawmakers and International Figures

His remarks come amid efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The idea of permanently displacing Gazans is expected to resonate with Israel’s conservative factions but remains unacceptable to neighboring states, which have repeatedly opposed the forced resettlement of Palestinians.

Trump’s proposal drew skepticism from members of Congress, including from some within his own party.

“We’ll see what our Arab friends say about that. I think most South Carolinians would probably not be excited about sending Americans to take over Gaza,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. “I think that might be problematic. But I’ll keep an open mind.”

Trump’s declaration also seems unlikely to bring Hamas back to the negotiating table. The president reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of hostages held in Gaza. “We’d like to get all of the hostages, and if we don’t, it will just make us somewhat more violent,” he stated.

Netanyahu’s Response and Broader Implications

Netanyahu, who was in Washington seeking clarity on the U.S. position regarding a ceasefire, appeared receptive to Trump’s remarks. “I think President Trump added great force and powerful leadership to this effort,” Netanyahu said.

Beyond the immediate Gaza situation, the meeting also touched on broader regional dynamics, including the potential normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states such as Saudi Arabia. Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden had been working on such agreements, aiming to reshape Middle Eastern alliances and counter Iranian influence.

Trump’s remarks, however, could complicate these efforts. In response to his statements, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its stance on Palestinian statehood, posting on X: “Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that.”

