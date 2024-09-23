Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Will the US Ban Chinese Tech In Cars To Ensure National Security?

The United States is set to prohibit specific hardware and software produced in China and Russia from use in cars, trucks, and buses, citing national security concerns.

Will the US Ban Chinese Tech In Cars To Ensure National Security?

The United States is set to prohibit specific hardware and software produced in China and Russia from use in cars, trucks, and buses, citing national security concerns. Officials have expressed apprehension that this technology, particularly those involved in autonomous driving and vehicle connectivity, could potentially enable adversaries to “remotely manipulate cars on American roads.”

Security Risks Highlighted by Officials

While the current use of Chinese or Russian software in American vehicles is minimal, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized that these measures are “targeted, proactive” steps aimed at safeguarding the nation. She noted, “Cars today have cameras, microphones, GPS tracking, and other technologies connected to the internet. It doesn’t take much imagination to understand how a foreign adversary with access to this information could pose a serious risk to both our national security and the privacy of US citizens.”

Chinese Officials Respond

In response, Chinese officials criticized the US for expanding the definition of national security to unjustly target Chinese companies. Lin Jian, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, stated, “China opposes the US’s broadening of the concept of national security and the discriminatory actions taken against Chinese companies and products. We urge the US side to respect market principles and provide an open, fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises.”

Impact on the Automotive Industry

This proposal, which will enter a public comment period, aligns with the White House’s ongoing efforts to limit China’s influence in the automotive supply chain. Recent measures include increased tariffs on electric vehicles and batteries, as well as a ban on importing Chinese-made cargo cranes due to cybersecurity risks.

Timeline for Implementation

The US began an investigation in February to assess the cyber risks associated with connected vehicles. Under the new rules, prohibitions on software will take effect for the 2027 model year, while hardware restrictions will be enforced three years later, allowing the industry ample time to adjust their supply chains.

Industry Reactions

John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing major car manufacturers, noted that there is currently very little technology from China in the US connected vehicle supply chain. However, he acknowledged that the new rule would compel some companies to seek alternative suppliers. He remarked, “You can’t just flip a switch and change the world’s most complex supply chain overnight. The lead time included in the proposed rule will allow some auto manufacturers to make the required transition but may be too short for others.” He added that the association would continue to provide input as the final regulations are established.

