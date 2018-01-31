US President Donald Trump is known for his spelling errors and typos. The tickets of President's State of Union address also came with a mistake where 'Union' was spelt as 'Uniom'. Although, the tickets were re-printed later, they had already done the damage on social media. Check out some of the best Twitter reactions on the typo below!

The tickets of President's State of Union address came with a mistake where 'Union' was spelt as 'Uniom' | Source: Twitter

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night delivered his first State of the Union address emphasising upon his achievements in the first year of office. However, there was an embarrassing typo in State of Union tickets as it was written as ‘State of Uniom’ on them. The sergeant-at-arms’ office, which is responsible for printing the tickets took cognizance of the error and reprinted the tickets, but not before it went viral on social media.

This is not the first time, people have poked fun at Donald Trump’s English as the President is notorious for his spelling disasters. His most infamous typo had occurred when he had described seizure of US Navy drone as an ‘unpresidented act’ by China. No wonder he received severe backlash for this and had to delete the tweet and repost it. Another time, the President referred to ‘constant negative press coverage’ as “constant negative press covfefe’ and hit the tweet button without even completing his sentence.

Check out how people on social media reacted to the spelling mistake on State of Union tickets:

“Have to miss the State of Uniom. Going to covfefe in Nambia and Normay”

Have to miss the State of Uniom. Going to covfefe in Nambia and Normay — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) January 29, 2018

“Is it possible that “President Donald Trump” is also a typo?”

Is it possible that "President Donald Trump" is also a typo?https://t.co/EF0i817pZ1 — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 30, 2018

“I’m not watching the State of the Uniom address. I don’t drink covfefe, either.”

I’m not watching the State of the Uniom address. I don’t drink covfefe, either. — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) January 30, 2018

“Everyone who watches the State of the Uniom Address will get 2 scoops of Covfefe.”

Everyone who watches the State of the Uniom Address will get 2 scoops of Covfefe. — Rex Tillersom (@RexTillersom) January 29, 2018

“All kidding aside, this is the last time we let interms print the SOTU tickets.”

All kidding aside, this is the last time we let interms print the SOTU tickets. — State Of The Uniom (@StateOfTheUniom) January 29, 2018

Do we know if covfefe will be served at the State of the Uniom?

Do we know if covfefe will be served at the State of the Uniom? — Joe In Memphis 🌊 (@MEMLiberal) January 30, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump-Good luck at your State Of The Uniom, whatever the hell that is. #StateOfTheDream