Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal Job Applications

Paul Light, a public service expert at NYU, warned that the policy could deter skilled professionals from pursuing federal careers.

Trump administration's plan is a focus on patriotism, loyalty to the president's policy agenda

In a significant shift in federal employment policy, the Trump administration has introduced a sweeping new hiring strategy that prioritizes patriotism and loyalty to the president’s agenda.

This new direction fundamentally changes how federal employees are selected and what values they are expected to bring to public service.

Patriotism and Loyalty Central to New Hiring Criteria

At the core of this initiative is a renewed emphasis on patriotism and unwavering support for President Trump’s executive orders and policies. The plan replaces previous diversity-based frameworks with a merit-focused system, underpinned by constitutional values and individual dedication.

For the first time, candidates applying for GS-5 level and above will be required to write essays demonstrating how they intend to uphold the U.S. Constitution, improve government efficiency, support Trump’s policies, and display a strong work ethic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This requirement is part of a larger move to evaluate personal ideology and alignment with the administration’s goals.

White House and OPM Draft Directive to Enforce New Guidelines

The memo outlining these changes was co-authored by Vince Haley, assistant to the president for domestic policy, and Charles Ezell, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). The document criticizes past administrations for prioritizing diversity and equity, which it claims led to the hiring of “unqualified” federal employees.

The plan also aims to expand the federal talent pool by recruiting from outside the traditional elite academic circles.

Targeted groups now include state and land-grant universities, community colleges, homeschooling networks, religious institutions, law enforcement, military veterans, and youth organizations like 4-H and the American Legion.

Demographic Quotas Banned in Federal Hiring Decisions

One of the most contentious changes in the proposal is the complete removal of race, gender, and ethnicity as factors in hiring or promotion. The memo explicitly prohibits the use of demographic metrics or “underrepresentation” considerations, signaling a break from decades of affirmative action policies in federal recruitment.

Supporters argue the overhaul will restore integrity and merit to the federal workforce by removing political correctness from hiring decisions. However, critics say it imposes a dangerous political loyalty test.

Paul Light, a public service expert at NYU, warned that the policy could deter skilled professionals from pursuing federal careers.

Nonpartisan Roles at Risk from Political Screening

Jenny Mattingley from the Partnership for Public Service echoed these concerns, noting that many federal roles—such as food safety inspectors, firefighters, and park rangers—are apolitical in nature. She stressed that public sector hiring should be based on competency and commitment to public service, not allegiance to a specific administration.

In a related directive, President Trump has mandated that the entire federal hiring process must be completed within 80 days. This order seeks to expedite recruitment and reduce bureaucratic delays, aligning with his vision of a leaner, more efficient government workforce.

ALSO READ: Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout