Will Trump Dismantle The Department Of Education? Sources Reveal

President Donald Trump could take the first steps toward eliminating the Department of Education this week, according to sources familiar with the matter. The decision would align with his long-standing goal of reducing the size of the federal government and shifting more power to states.

President Donald Trump could take the first steps toward eliminating the Department of Education this week, according to sources.

President Donald Trump could take the first steps toward eliminating the Department of Education this week, according to sources familiar with the matter. The decision would align with his long-standing goal of reducing the size of the federal government and shifting more power to states.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

White House officials have reportedly prepared an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin dismantling the department. Trump may sign the order as early as Thursday, though final plans are not yet confirmed.

A Longstanding Promise

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to close the Department of Education, arguing that federal control over schools has failed American students. However, fully eliminating the department would require congressional approval. McMahon, who was confirmed as Education Secretary on Monday, acknowledged this reality during her confirmation hearings earlier this year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Previous reports indicated that the administration was drafting an order to initiate the closure process. In addition to the executive action, Trump also plans to push Congress to pass legislation that would formally end the department.

Executive Order to Begin the Process

A draft version of the executive order instructs McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Education Department” while operating “to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law.” The order justifies this move by stating, “The experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars—and the unaccountable bureaucrats those programs and dollars support—has failed our children, our teachers, and our families.”

Pushback From Lawmakers

While calls to eliminate or merge the Education Department have surfaced in the past, such proposals have historically struggled to gain congressional support.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat from the Philadelphia area, strongly criticized Trump’s efforts to dismantle the department, calling the move unsurprising. “What you do want is an educated electorate,” Dean told CNN. “Not if you’re Donald Trump and his cult-like members. They want citizens who are not educated.”

She also pointed to Project 2025, a conservative plan for Trump’s second term, which explicitly calls for shutting down the department.

Trump Ties Education to Culture Wars

On the campaign trail, Trump has frequently used the Education Department as an example of federal overreach, linking it to broader culture war issues. “We will drain the government education swamp and stop the abuse of your taxpayer dollars to indoctrinate America’s youth with all sorts of things that you don’t want to have our youth hearing,” he said.

He has also made it clear that he expects McMahon to carry out his vision. “I told Linda (McMahon), ‘Linda, I hope you do a great job in putting yourself out of a job.’ I want her to put herself out of a job – Education Department,” Trump said last month.

What Happens to Education Programs?

Even if Trump succeeds in eliminating the department, some education programs and funding could remain intact. Many federal programs, particularly those supporting low-income students and children with disabilities, existed before the department’s creation in 1979. These programs could be transferred to other agencies rather than being eliminated entirely.

Secretary McMahon’s ‘Final Mission’

Just hours after her confirmation, McMahon sent a message to her staff titled “Our Department’s Final Mission.” In it, she invited employees to be part of what she called a historic transition. “This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students,” she wrote. “I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete, we will all be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future.”

In the coming months, McMahon said the agency would work closely with Congress and other federal departments to determine the next steps.

A Review of the Department’s Effectiveness

McMahon also stated that a review of the department’s performance was long overdue. She pointed out that despite receiving over $1 trillion in federal funding since its inception, student performance has not significantly improved.

However, she acknowledged that these changes would have a major impact on staff, budgets, and agency operations. She described the task as “the elimination of bureaucratic bloat.”

The Future of American Education

McMahon outlined three guiding principles that would shape her approach:

Parents as Primary Decision Makers – Parents should have more control over their children’s education choices. Focus on Core Subjects – Education should emphasize math, reading, science, and history. Career-Oriented Postsecondary Education – Higher education should better prepare students for well-paying jobs.

She also criticized the current state of education, saying:

“Millions of young Americans are trapped in failing schools, subjected to radical anti-American ideology, or saddled with college debt for a degree that has not provided a meaningful return on their investment. Teachers are leaving the profession in droves after just a few years—and citing red tape as one of their primary reasons.”

As Trump and McMahon push forward with their plan to dismantle the Education Department, they face significant political and legal challenges. The move is likely to spark intense debates in Congress and across the country, with supporters arguing for local control and critics warning of reduced oversight and funding for vulnerable students.