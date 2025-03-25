Will Trump Fire National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Over Alleged Yemen Attack Leak?

President Donald Trump is weighing whether to fire National Security Advisor Mike Waltz after reports emerged that Waltz mistakenly included a journalist in a private chat discussing U.S. military strikes. The alleged leak has ignited tensions within the White House, with officials split over Waltz’s future.

Trump may fire NSA Mike Waltz over an alleged leak on U.S. strikes against the Houthis, sparking White House tensions.

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering dismissing National Security Advisor Mike Waltz following allegations that Waltz leaked sensitive information about U.S. military strikes against the Houthi militant group in a private messaging chat. The revelation, first reported by Politico on Monday, has sparked discussions within the White House regarding Waltz’s future.

The Alleged Leak

According to the report, the controversy arose when Waltz included The Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a private chat discussing a planned U.S. military operation against the Houthis. The chat, conducted on the encrypted messaging service Signal, reportedly contained discussions involving senior administration officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Goldberg, writing for The Atlantic on Monday, detailed how he unexpectedly received a connection request from Waltz. Initially believing it to be a case of mistaken identity or impersonation, Goldberg later realized he had been added to a Signal group chat titled the “Houthi PC small group.”

Waltz allegedly introduced the chat as an effort to “establish a principles [sic] group for coordination” on the Yemen-based militant group over the following three days. According to The Atlantic, Waltz wrote in the chat, “Pls provide the best staff POC [principals committee] from your team for us to coordinate with over the next couple of days and over the weekend. Thx.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Goldberg further reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded in the chat, endorsing State Department Counselor Michael Needham as his representative in the discussions.

Trump’s Decision To Fire Mike Waltz Still Uncertain

It remains unclear whether Trump will ultimately fire Waltz over the incident. White House officials quoted in the Politico report indicated that the president was expected to decide within the next day or two.

One senior official suggested that Trump may choose to stand by Waltz despite the controversy. “President Trump continues to have the utmost confidence in his national security team, including national security adviser Mike Waltz,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement issued Monday.

However, another official offered a starkly different assessment of the situation, telling Politico, “Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a f**king idiot.” The official’s comments reflect a broader divide within the administration regarding Waltz’s handling of classified information.

Potential Repercussions for Mike Waltz

Beyond the question of whether Trump will dismiss him, another official suggested that the controversy might compel Waltz to step down voluntarily. “What happens to Waltz largely depends on how Trump personally feels about the matter,” the official stated, noting that other senior officials in the administration were also involved in the chat.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson voiced support for Waltz, telling Politico that the national security advisor should not resign. “He’s exceptionally qualified for the job. He is trusted — trustworthy,” Johnson asserted. “He was made for that job, and I have full confidence in him.”

Ongoing Fallout

The situation surrounding Waltz’s alleged leak has placed a spotlight on the administration’s handling of classified information and internal communications. With tensions high over U.S. military engagements abroad, Trump’s decision on Waltz’s fate could have broader implications for national security policy and White House dynamics.

Also Read: Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts