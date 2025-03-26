Will Trump Have To Fire Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth? Pressure Mounts After War Plans Leak

President Donald Trump is facing growing pressure to dismiss U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth following the leak of highly sensitive war plans through the encrypted messaging app Signal. The controversy erupted after it was revealed that a private chat between top U.S. officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Hegseth, was mistakenly shared with a journalist.

The leaked conversation detailed plans for airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, which took place on March 15. The incident has sparked outrage among lawmakers, with some calling for immediate action against those involved.

Democrats Demand Hegseth’s Removal

Leading the charge for accountability, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries described Hegseth as “the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in American history” in a strongly worded letter.

“His continued presence in the top position of leadership at the Pentagon threatens the nation’s security and puts our brave men and women in uniform throughout the world in danger,” Jeffries wrote. “His behavior shocks the conscience, risked American lives, and likely violated the law. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth should be fired immediately.”

Trump Dismisses Concerns, Defends Officials

Speaking at the White House, Trump downplayed the seriousness of the leak, arguing that the chat contained “no classified information.”

“They were using an app, as I understand it, that a lot of people in government use, a lot of people in the media use,” he told reporters.

Trump also defended his National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, who mistakenly added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to the Signal conversation.

“Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man,” Trump told NBC News. While he acknowledged that officials would “probably” stop using Signal for sensitive discussions, he did not commit to a full investigation, despite calls from Democrats for high-level resignations.

What Was Leaked?

The private chat on Signal included high-ranking officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

While Gabbard and Ratcliffe testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that no classified information was shared, Democratic senators remain skeptical. According to The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, Hegseth disclosed operational details, including information about targets, weaponry, and attack sequencing.

Republican Majority Leader John Thune indicated that the Senate Armed Services Committee is expected to investigate Trump administration officials’ use of Signal for military discussions.

White House Attacks Journalist Instead of Admitting Mistake

Rather than taking full responsibility, the White House has shifted focus toward criticizing the journalist who exposed the leak. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Goldberg of sensationalizing the story, while White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed the media’s coverage of the security breach as a “witch hunt.”

The Atlantic responded firmly, stating, “Attempts to disparage and discredit The Atlantic, our editor, and our reporting follow an obvious playbook by elected officials and others in power who are hostile to journalists and the First Amendment rights of all Americans.”

Pentagon Warnings About Signal Ignored?

Despite the administration’s attempts to downplay the issue, questions remain about why top officials used Signal for discussions instead of secure government channels. According to a report from NBC News, the Pentagon had previously warned against using Signal due to security risks.

An internal Pentagon email reportedly stated, “Russia-aligned threat groups are actively targeting the Signal Messenger application of individuals likely to exchange sensitive military and government communications related to the war in Ukraine.”

Employees were advised to update the app and adjust their security settings to mitigate potential risks. However, it remains unclear whether any of the officials involved took these precautions.

