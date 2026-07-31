Will Trump’s New $100,000 OPT Fee End H-1B Visa Dream For Indian Students?

International students hoping to begin their careers in the US could soon face a massive financial hurdle, with the Trump administration reportedly considering a $100,000 fee for the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, a move that could also reshape the path to the H-1B visa for thousands of Indian graduates. According to a Wall Street Journal report, senior US officials are weighing the proposal, although the White House has not made any official announcement. If implemented, students would have to pay more than Rs 95 lakh at current exchange rates to access the programme that allows them to work in the US after completing their studies.

For Indian families who spend crores on overseas education, the reported proposal could significantly change the financial equation. OPT has long been seen as the first major step towards securing an H-1B visa, making it one of the biggest reasons why Indian students choose American universities despite the high cost of education.

Why the H-1B visa pathway through OPT matters for Indian students

OPT allows international students to work in the US for up to one year after graduating without needing a separate work visa. Students enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses can extend that period by another two years, allowing them to work for up to three years under the programme.

For many graduates, those years are critical because they provide time to find employment, gain experience and eventually move to an H-1B visa, America’s primary work visa for highly skilled foreign professionals. Under the reported proposal, students would have to pay $100,000 simply to access this route. Officials supporting the idea reportedly argue that OPT has been misused through visa fraud and overstays, while critics believe the fee would block genuine students rather than prevent abuse.

Earlier H-1B visa fee increase faced legal setback

The reported OPT proposal comes months after the Trump administration introduced another major change involving the H-1B visa. Earlier this year, the administration imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, a decision that drew strong opposition from the technology industry, which depends heavily on skilled foreign workers.

Indians account for nearly three out of every four H-1B visa holders in the United States. However, the policy quickly ran into legal trouble. Just last week, a federal appeals court in Boston stopped the government from enforcing the fee after major technology companies challenged the decision. The reported OPT proposal is now being viewed as another attempt to reduce the number of foreign workers entering the US through a different route.

Indian students could face the biggest impact on the H-1B visa route

India has emerged as the biggest supplier of international students to the US. According to the Open Doors report released recently, a total number of over 3.63 lakh Indian students have been studying at American institutes in the 2024-25 academic year. India is ahead of China in this regard. Almost one-third of all international students in the US are Indian students.

OPT has played a major role in that growth. Data shows participation by Indian students in the programme increased by 47 per cent in a single year, while around 40 per cent of Indian students in the US used OPT. Many students rely on the programme to earn a US salary after graduation, repay education loans and eventually qualify for an H-1B visa. A $100,000 fee would add another major expense after tuition and living costs, making that plan difficult for many families.

Education consultants believe the impact could be immediate if the proposal becomes reality. They say fewer Indian students may opt for STEM courses in the US, while many could instead choose destinations such as Canada, the UK, Germany or Australia. Students already studying in the US may also begin reassessing their career plans before any policy change takes effect.

Growing uncertainty adds pressure on the H-1B visa dream

The reported proposal comes at a time when Indian student enrolment in the US was already slowing. According to US government arrival data, new enrolments from India dropped by nearly 45 per cent between August 2024 and August 2025, largely because of visa interview delays and stricter scrutiny.

American universities have also raised concerns. The Open Doors survey found that 96 per cent of US institutions identified visa application issues as the main reason behind the decline in new international enrolments this year. Combined with the earlier H-1B visa fee proposal, the reported OPT charge and tighter immigration measures, the developments point to increasing pressure on legal pathways used by skilled foreign workers and international students hoping to build careers in the United States.

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