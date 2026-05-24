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Home > World News > Will Trump Soon Launch Operation Fury 2.0? Marco Rubio Refuses To Rule Out Force Against Iran

Will Trump Soon Launch Operation Fury 2.0? Marco Rubio Refuses To Rule Out Force Against Iran

Marco Rubio said the United States still prefers diplomacy with Iran despite rising fears of military escalation and speculation over “Operation Fury 2.0.”

Donald Trump and Marco Rubio (IMAGE: WIKI COMMONS)
Donald Trump and Marco Rubio (IMAGE: WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 21:36 IST

US IRAN WAR: Expectations of a breakthrough in the US-Iran negotiations are high, and President Donald Trump has threatened Tehran to be ready for military action if talks fail, but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would stick to diplomacy as its first option. During an interview, Rubio indicated that negotiations were the preferred option for the Trump administration, but insisted that there was no change in the main goal of the President: Iran would never become a nuclear threat. The President wants to make sure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon. He would prefer first to deal with it through negotiated, diplomatic means and we’re going to try our best to do that.”

Will Trump soon launch Operation Fury 2.0? 

When asked if that could translate to a return to a military option or ‘Operation Fury 2.0,’ Rubio refrained from outlining any specific plan of action to India Today TV but said force was one option. But the one place it is is there for the President if that doesn’t get done, he said, which is not our preference, we’re working towards that.

Rubio’s remarks coincided with Trump’s statement that the US and Iran have largely negotiated a deal that would open the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping route that has been the focus of a global energy shock since the US and Israel started military operations against Iran in February. Rubio has said that as long as Donald Trump is President of the United States it would be “always our preference” to use a diplomatic way to settle differences with other countries through engagement, through negotiation.

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The Secretary of State for the United States also tried to emphasize the present moment as an opportunity for Tehran and cautioned that the failure to achieve diplomatic success is on Iran’s shoulders. “If these efforts don’t work out, it will not be the fault of the US or our allies in the Gulf. It will be 100 per cent Iran’s fault,” he said.

Will Trump Soon Launch Operation Fury 2.0? Marco Rubio Refuses To Rule Out Force Against Iran

What is Operation Fury? 

Operation Epic Fury was the name given to a major US-led assault on Iran in 2026. Reports say the campaign pulled together air, naval, and missile strikes, all aimed at Iran’s nuclear sites, missile launchers, drone facilities, and military bases. Israel joined in, backing the offensive. The main goal: weaken Iran’s military strength and head off any future threats in the region.

US officials called this a strategic operation meant to wipe out missile factories and cripple military resources. Since the strikes began, the world’s been on edge. People worry the fighting could spread across the region, mess with global oil supplies, and even pull in advanced weaponry nobody wants to see in action.

MUST READ: Marco Rubio Condemns Racist Remarks Against Indians In US: ‘Every Country Has Stupid People’   

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Will Trump Soon Launch Operation Fury 2.0? Marco Rubio Refuses To Rule Out Force Against Iran
Tags: donald trumplatest world newsmarco rubiooperation furyUS Iran war

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Will Trump Soon Launch Operation Fury 2.0? Marco Rubio Refuses To Rule Out Force Against Iran
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