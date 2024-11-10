Will Trump’s Presidency Boost Or Hinder India’s Economy? Moody’s Predicts The Outcome

The prospect of Donald Trump’s return to the White House has raised many questions about the future of global politics and economics, particularly for countries in Asia. Following his historic win in the 2024 US presidential election, the focus has shifted to how his second term in office could impact India, China, and other nations in the region. According to a recent report by global credit ratings agency Moody’s, the shift in power is expected to offer India significant economic opportunities while potentially stunting China’s growth.

India Could Benefit from US-China Tensions

Moody’s analysis suggests that the escalating tensions between the US and China will likely trigger a reallocation of trade and investment flows. As the US government increases scrutiny on China, particularly in strategic sectors, companies are expected to look for alternative investment destinations. This shift could prove beneficial for India and ASEAN countries as they stand to gain from the diversifying trade and investment flows away from China.

The credit agency notes that this shift will likely have a negative impact on China’s economy, dampening regional growth and disrupting supply chains that were heavily reliant on Chinese manufacturing. In contrast, India, with its vast market, growing tech sector, and relatively stable political environment, could attract more investment, especially in sectors where China once had a dominant hold.

A Major Shift in US Domestic and Foreign Policy

Moody’s anticipates significant changes in US policy under Trump’s second term, particularly in areas like fiscal policy, trade, climate change, and immigration. Trump’s track record suggests that he will push for tax cuts and deregulation as central components of his economic agenda. Specifically, Trump has signaled his intention to make the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act a permanent fixture, which could result in corporate tax cuts and income tax relief. While these measures could benefit US businesses, the global economy might see a reshuffling of economic power, with certain sectors gaining traction in India.

In terms of environmental policies, Moody’s expects Trump to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement again and roll back key regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The shift would likely renew US support for the fossil fuel industry, possibly stalling investments in clean energy and green technologies. The loosening of environmental regulations, particularly from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), could have implications for global supply chains, which may open up new business avenues for India, where environmental standards are tightening but still offer opportunities for growth.

What This Means for India’s Economic Future

The report points to both challenges and opportunities for India. As trade and investment flow away from China, India could see an influx of foreign capital in sectors like technology, manufacturing, and infrastructure. Additionally, the Indian government’s push for a “Make in India” initiative could align well with the growing discontent over reliance on Chinese manufacturing. Indian companies, particularly in the tech and software sectors, are well-positioned to benefit from this reallocation of supply chains.

However, India will need to navigate the geopolitical challenges posed by China and other neighboring countries while capitalizing on the opportunities presented by this changing landscape. With Trump likely to adopt a more protectionist stance in his second term, India could also see increased demand for its products in the US, especially if tariffs on Chinese goods rise.

A New Era for India in the Global Economy?

As Trump prepares to return to the White House, the global economic landscape stands on the verge of a major transformation. Moody’s assessment paints a picture of a world where India and ASEAN countries could find themselves in a more favorable position, with the US pivoting its policies away from China and towards greater economic engagement with nations in the region. While Trump’s administration will likely take a more isolationist approach in global politics, it could create a window of opportunity for India to solidify its role as a key economic player on the world stage.

