Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Will US President Trump Become Face Of Joe Wilson’s New $250 Bill?

Will US President Trump Become Face Of Joe Wilson’s New $250 Bill?

In a distinctive move, South Carolina's Republican lawmaker Joe Wilson proposed to introduce a new $250 currency bill, which featured President Donald Trump.

Will US President Trump Become Face Of Joe Wilson’s New $250 Bill?

Donald Trump's Face On Currency Bill


In a distinctive move, South Carolina’s Republican lawmaker Joe Wilson proposed to introduce a new $250 currency bill, which featured President Donald Trump. This move, however, would make the US President the first living current president to appear on US currency, as per the sources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Joe Wilson Introduces New Currency Bill

Wilson mentioned economic difficulties, blaming ‘Bidenflation’ as a primary reason for his proposal. Further, he emphasised that inflation during Joe Biden’s presidency forced Americans to carry more cash. On social media, Wilson promoted the idea, stating, “Most valuable bill for most valuable President!”

What Does ‘Bidenflation’ Means?

For the unversed, the term ‘Bidenflation’ has been used by critics to describe the surge in inflation under Biden, which peaked at 9.1% in mid-2022, the highest level since the early 1980s.

The Biden administration pointed to global factors such as supply-chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine as causes for the increase. However, the opponents blamed Biden’s policies, including higher government spending and energy regulations, for worsening inflation.

Who Is Republican Lawmaker Joe Wilson?

Wilson, known for his vocal criticism of Democratic leaders, including his “You lie!” outburst during Barack Obama’s 2017 State of the Union address, shared a mock-up of the proposed $250 bill, featuring a stern-looking Trump.

The legislation has yet to be formally introduced in Congress, and no timeline for its consideration has been established. If passed, the $250 bill would become the highest-denomination US banknote in circulation.

Wilson, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, has recently expressed strong views on international matters, such as calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal,” advocating for free elections in Georgia, and supporting sanctions against Iran.

ALSO READ: South Korea’s Spy Agency: North Korea Sends More Troops to Russia Amid Heavy Losses in Ukraine

Filed under

South Carolina's Republican lawmaker Joe Wilson US President Donald Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard