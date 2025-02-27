In a distinctive move, South Carolina’s Republican lawmaker Joe Wilson proposed to introduce a new $250 currency bill, which featured President Donald Trump. This move, however, would make the US President the first living current president to appear on US currency, as per the sources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Joe Wilson Introduces New Currency Bill

Wilson mentioned economic difficulties, blaming ‘Bidenflation’ as a primary reason for his proposal. Further, he emphasised that inflation during Joe Biden’s presidency forced Americans to carry more cash. On social media, Wilson promoted the idea, stating, “Most valuable bill for most valuable President!”

Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump. Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President! pic.twitter.com/v4glGOB2z3 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) February 25, 2025

What Does ‘Bidenflation’ Means?

For the unversed, the term ‘Bidenflation’ has been used by critics to describe the surge in inflation under Biden, which peaked at 9.1% in mid-2022, the highest level since the early 1980s.

The Biden administration pointed to global factors such as supply-chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine as causes for the increase. However, the opponents blamed Biden’s policies, including higher government spending and energy regulations, for worsening inflation.

Who Is Republican Lawmaker Joe Wilson?

Wilson, known for his vocal criticism of Democratic leaders, including his “You lie!” outburst during Barack Obama’s 2017 State of the Union address, shared a mock-up of the proposed $250 bill, featuring a stern-looking Trump.

The legislation has yet to be formally introduced in Congress, and no timeline for its consideration has been established. If passed, the $250 bill would become the highest-denomination US banknote in circulation.

Wilson, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, has recently expressed strong views on international matters, such as calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal,” advocating for free elections in Georgia, and supporting sanctions against Iran.

ALSO READ: South Korea’s Spy Agency: North Korea Sends More Troops to Russia Amid Heavy Losses in Ukraine