A Wisconsin man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly writing a forged letter threatening the life of President Donald Trump in an attempt to have another man deported, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Forgery Allegedly Used to Trigger Deportation

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Demetric D. Scott sent a threatening letter to state and federal officials, falsely using the name and return address of Ramón Morales Reyes, a 54-year-old undocumented immigrant living in Milwaukee, as reported by AP.

Scott now faces charges of felony witness intimidation, identity theft and two counts of bail jumping.

Innocent Man Arrested, Then Cleared

On May 21, immigration agents arrested Morales Reyes after he dropped his child off at school. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly announced the arrest, citing a letter that stated Morales Reyes wanted to kill Trump and would “self-deport” to Mexico. The White House also shared the letter and Reyes’ photo on social media.

However, the claim began to unravel after investigators interviewed Reyes—who has limited English proficiency—and obtained handwriting samples that did not match the letter, per AP.

According to the report, Reyes is now listed as a victim in the case against Scott, who is currently in Milwaukee County Jail awaiting trial for armed robbery and aggravated battery, scheduled for July.

Jailhouse Calls and Confession Reveal Plot

Investigators listened to jail phone calls in which Scott reportedly discussed mailing letters and orchestrating a plan to have someone picked up by immigration authorities in hopes of getting his own case dismissed. According to the complaint, Scott later admitted to police that he wrote the letters.

Family Seeks Justice

Reyes works as a dishwasher and lives with his wife and three children in Milwaukee, according to AP. His immigration attorney, Cain Oulahan, told the publication that efforts are now focussed on securing his release and protecting him from deportation.

“While he has a U visa pending, those are unfortunately backlogged for years, so we will be looking at other options to keep him here with his family, which includes his three US citizen children,” Oulahan wrote in an email Monday night, per AP.

Attorney Kime Abduli, who filed the U visa application for Reyes, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel she was relieved that he had been cleared of wrongdoing.

