Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who got married last year in May are expecting their first child this spring. Ahead of the birth, the Duchess of Sussex had her baby shower earlier this week which was no less than magnanimous. While people across the globe are eagerly waiting to see another little royal and hence were super excited to find out about their Duchess’s pregnancy. Her baby shower left them even more excited as it was no small affair. However, the British media didn’t seem too impressed with the baby shower as they described Meghan’s trip to New York in a private jet an extravagant affair. Meghan, who’s due to give birth in the spring returned to Britain after celebrating her baby shower with her close friends in a private ceremony. Lashing out at Markle, the British media said Meghan had the most expensive hotel stay in the US.

The baby shower was hosted by tennis star Serena Williams at Manhattan’s Mark Hotel. British daily The Times called baby shower as the most expensive affair and captioned, “Meghan’s extravagant New York baby shower provokes a flood of indignation”. Parenting website Mumsnet also criticised Meghan for an overly lavishing baby shower and wrote, “quite disgusted by the way she is burning through money”.

The website added that the concept of a baby shower is too American and hence still inappropriate to some Britons, reported NDTV. The British media often calls the former Suits actor the most difficult duchess following several royal staff departures. Hollywood actor George Clooney hitting back at Meghan’s critics said that the Duchess of Sussex was being vilified and chased in the same way as her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Singer Beyonce also came out in Meghan’s defence and posted on her website to mark Black History Month in the US. The singer credited Markle and her husband to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far.

