With Sunita Williams, Who Are The Other 3 Astronauts Returning To Earth?

These astronauts, who have been part of NASA’s Crew-9 mission, will soon complete their time in space and splash down off the Florida coast. Weather permitting, their journey home will commence on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The International Space Station (ISS) is preparing for a significant change as four astronauts gear up for their return to Earth. These astronauts, who have been part of NASA’s Crew-9 mission, will soon complete their time in space and splash down off the Florida coast. Weather permitting, their journey home will commence on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Who Are the Four Astronauts Returning?

The four members of Crew-9 returning to Earth are:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nick Hague (NASA Commander): As the mission leader, Hague has played a critical role in overseeing experiments, conducting spacewalks, and ensuring the smooth operation of the ISS. Sunita (Suni) Williams (NASA Astronaut): A veteran astronaut, Williams is known for her multiple space missions and holds the record for the most spacewalk time by a female astronaut. She has strong Indian roots and has been an inspiration to many aspiring astronauts. Butch Wilmore (NASA Astronaut): Wilmore, a former Navy pilot, has vast experience in both aviation and space travel. His leadership and technical skills have been essential during the mission. Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos Cosmonaut): Representing Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, Gorbunov has been instrumental in conducting various scientific experiments aboard the ISS.

When and How Will They Return?

The four astronauts will leave the ISS aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft. Their return journey includes several key steps:

Undocking from the ISS: Scheduled for 1:05 a.m. EDT (March 19), the spacecraft will detach from the station’s Harmony module.

Re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere: The Dragon capsule will begin its controlled descent.

Splashdown off the Florida coast: Expected around 5:57 p.m. EDT, the capsule will land safely in the ocean.

NASA will provide live coverage of the departure, ensuring the world can witness the safe return of these astronauts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Challenges Faced by Astronauts After Returning to Earth

Spending months in space has profound effects on the human body. Upon returning, astronauts may experience:

Muscle Weakness: The absence of gravity leads to muscle atrophy, requiring extensive rehabilitation upon return.

Bone Density Loss: Prolonged exposure to microgravity results in weakened bones, increasing the risk of fractures.

Balance and Coordination Issues: The inner ear, responsible for maintaining balance, is affected in space, making movement challenging upon landing.

Changes in Fluid Distribution: Without gravity, body fluids shift upward, which can lead to headaches and vision changes.

To combat these effects, astronauts follow a strict exercise regimen while in space and undergo months of physical therapy upon their return.

What’s Next for the ISS?

While Crew-9 departs, a new team of astronauts has already arrived to continue research and operations on the ISS. The station will remain active with Expedition 72, which includes astronauts from NASA, Roscosmos, and Japan’s space agency, JAXA.

Meanwhile, another crew, including NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, is scheduled to return in April aboard the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft.

Must Read: Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Face Bone Loss? Here’s The Health Challenges The NASA Astronauts Will Suffer