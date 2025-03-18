Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • With Sunita Williams, Who Are The Other 3 Astronauts Returning To Earth?

With Sunita Williams, Who Are The Other 3 Astronauts Returning To Earth?

These astronauts, who have been part of NASA’s Crew-9 mission, will soon complete their time in space and splash down off the Florida coast. Weather permitting, their journey home will commence on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

With Sunita Williams, Who Are The Other 3 Astronauts Returning To Earth?

Image Crerdit: NASA


The International Space Station (ISS) is preparing for a significant change as four astronauts gear up for their return to Earth. These astronauts, who have been part of NASA’s Crew-9 mission, will soon complete their time in space and splash down off the Florida coast. Weather permitting, their journey home will commence on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Who Are the Four Astronauts Returning?

The four members of Crew-9 returning to Earth are:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Nick Hague (NASA Commander): As the mission leader, Hague has played a critical role in overseeing experiments, conducting spacewalks, and ensuring the smooth operation of the ISS.
  2. Sunita (Suni) Williams (NASA Astronaut): A veteran astronaut, Williams is known for her multiple space missions and holds the record for the most spacewalk time by a female astronaut. She has strong Indian roots and has been an inspiration to many aspiring astronauts.
  3. Butch Wilmore (NASA Astronaut): Wilmore, a former Navy pilot, has vast experience in both aviation and space travel. His leadership and technical skills have been essential during the mission.
  4. Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos Cosmonaut): Representing Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, Gorbunov has been instrumental in conducting various scientific experiments aboard the ISS.

When and How Will They Return?

The four astronauts will leave the ISS aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft. Their return journey includes several key steps:

  • Undocking from the ISS: Scheduled for 1:05 a.m. EDT (March 19), the spacecraft will detach from the station’s Harmony module.
  • Re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere: The Dragon capsule will begin its controlled descent.
  • Splashdown off the Florida coast: Expected around 5:57 p.m. EDT, the capsule will land safely in the ocean.

NASA will provide live coverage of the departure, ensuring the world can witness the safe return of these astronauts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Challenges Faced by Astronauts After Returning to Earth

Spending months in space has profound effects on the human body. Upon returning, astronauts may experience:

  • Muscle Weakness: The absence of gravity leads to muscle atrophy, requiring extensive rehabilitation upon return.
  • Bone Density Loss: Prolonged exposure to microgravity results in weakened bones, increasing the risk of fractures.
  • Balance and Coordination Issues: The inner ear, responsible for maintaining balance, is affected in space, making movement challenging upon landing.
  • Changes in Fluid Distribution: Without gravity, body fluids shift upward, which can lead to headaches and vision changes.

To combat these effects, astronauts follow a strict exercise regimen while in space and undergo months of physical therapy upon their return.

What’s Next for the ISS?

While Crew-9 departs, a new team of astronauts has already arrived to continue research and operations on the ISS. The station will remain active with Expedition 72, which includes astronauts from NASA, Roscosmos, and Japan’s space agency, JAXA.

Meanwhile, another crew, including NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, is scheduled to return in April aboard the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft.

Must Read: Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Face Bone Loss? Here’s The Health Challenges The NASA Astronauts Will Suffer

Filed under

Butch Wilmore Sunita Williams

newsx

Welcome Home Sunita Williams, Butch As They Land On Earth After 9 Months In Space,...
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

NASA and SpaceX Can’t Control Splashdown Times of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—Here’s Why
newsx

Sunita Williams’ Return: First Glimpse Inside Crew Dragon Capsule, Watch
newsx

With Sunita Williams, Who Are The Other 3 Astronauts Returning To Earth?
newsx

SHOCKING! Dog’s Head Found In Fridge In A Momo Making Factory In Mohali
Bringing Sunita Williams

How Much Did It Cost SpaceX To Bring Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Home?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Welcome Home Sunita Williams, Butch As They Land On Earth After 9 Months In Space, Watch The Splashdown

Welcome Home Sunita Williams, Butch As They Land On Earth After 9 Months In Space,...

NASA and SpaceX Can’t Control Splashdown Times of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—Here’s Why

NASA and SpaceX Can’t Control Splashdown Times of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—Here’s Why

Sunita Williams’ Return: First Glimpse Inside Crew Dragon Capsule, Watch

Sunita Williams’ Return: First Glimpse Inside Crew Dragon Capsule, Watch

SHOCKING! Dog’s Head Found In Fridge In A Momo Making Factory In Mohali

SHOCKING! Dog’s Head Found In Fridge In A Momo Making Factory In Mohali

How Much Did It Cost SpaceX To Bring Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Home?

How Much Did It Cost SpaceX To Bring Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Home?

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips