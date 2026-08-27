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Home > World News > Within 24 Hours of Devastating Tibet-Nepal Floods, Another Shock Hits as 5.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet

Within 24 Hours of Devastating Tibet-Nepal Floods, Another Shock Hits as 5.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet

A 5.0-magnitude quake has struck northern Tibet as China monitors flood risks and a possible barrier lake breach after deadly flash floods.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 22:52 IST

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck northern Tibet late Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre was hundreds of miles north of areas in Nepal and China hit by deadly flash floods on Wednesday. The floods killed hundreds and left more than 1,000 people missing.

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China On Alert Over Barrier Lake

China’s earthquake networks centre also reported a magnitude 4.7 quake in Nagqu, Tibet, on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

China has activated a Level-IV flood response in Tibet amid the risk of a barrier lake breach. Authorities have been told to monitor the lake and rainfall closely. An expert team has also been sent to Gyirong County.

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Within 24 Hours of Devastating Tibet-Nepal Floods, Another Shock Hits as 5.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet

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Within 24 Hours of Devastating Tibet-Nepal Floods, Another Shock Hits as 5.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet

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Within 24 Hours of Devastating Tibet-Nepal Floods, Another Shock Hits as 5.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet
Within 24 Hours of Devastating Tibet-Nepal Floods, Another Shock Hits as 5.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet
Within 24 Hours of Devastating Tibet-Nepal Floods, Another Shock Hits as 5.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet
Within 24 Hours of Devastating Tibet-Nepal Floods, Another Shock Hits as 5.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet

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