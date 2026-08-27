Within 24 Hours of Devastating Tibet-Nepal Floods, Another Shock Hits as 5.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Tibet

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck northern Tibet late Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre was hundreds of miles north of areas in Nepal and China hit by deadly flash floods on Wednesday. The floods killed hundreds and left more than 1,000 people missing.

China On Alert Over Barrier Lake

China’s earthquake networks centre also reported a magnitude 4.7 quake in Nagqu, Tibet, on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

China has activated a Level-IV flood response in Tibet amid the risk of a barrier lake breach. Authorities have been told to monitor the lake and rainfall closely. An expert team has also been sent to Gyirong County.