Wizz Air Malta Flight To Liverpool Declared Emergency

Wizz Air’s Operations and Fleet

Wizz Air, a prominent European low-cost carrier, operates its flights under its Malta-based branch with a focus on affordability and a wide network across Europe and beyond. The airline boasts a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, designed for efficiency and comfort at competitive prices.

From its Malta base, Wizz Air services a broad range of destinations, including major European cities like London, Berlin, and Budapest. The airline also offers routes to various locations across the Mediterranean and other international destinations.

What is Squawk 7700 Code?

The Squawk 7700 code is an emergency code used in aviation. When a pilot sets their aircraft’s transponder to 7700, it signals that there is an emergency situation requiring immediate attention from air traffic control (ATC).

Purpose : It alerts ATC and other aircraft that the aircraft is experiencing an emergency, which could range from technical malfunctions to in-flight medical emergencies or other critical situations.

: It alerts ATC and other aircraft that the aircraft is experiencing an emergency, which could range from technical malfunctions to in-flight medical emergencies or other critical situations.

Use : The code is used in various types of emergencies, including but not limited to: Engine failure Loss of communications Medical emergencies on board Navigational failures

: The code is used in various types of emergencies, including but not limited to:

Procedure: Once the emergency code is set, the aircraft’s position and emergency status are displayed on ATC radar screens. This allows air traffic controllers to prioritize the aircraft’s needs and provide the necessary support, such as emergency landing instructions or immediate clearance for priority handling.

Communication: Pilots typically announce the emergency over the radio in addition to setting the Squawk 7700 code to provide context and coordinate with ATC.

Squawk 7700 is a crucial part of aviation safety, ensuring that emergency situations are promptly recognized and addressed by air traffic control.