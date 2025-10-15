WNBA postseason draws record audience on ESPN

The WNBA postseason delivered record ratings to ESPN throughout September and October, the network announced Tuesday. The 2025 playoffs were the most-watched ever on ESPN, with an average of 1.2 million viewers across 24 games — up 5% from 2024. Game 1 of the Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury drew 1.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched championship series game since 1997. Las Vegas edged Phoenix by three points in the opener and rode that momentum to a four-game sweep, sealing the dynastic franchise's third championship since 2022. League MVP A'ja Wilson was named Finals MVP for the second time after averaging 28.5 points and 11.8 rebounds against the Mercury. Overall, Finals viewership on ESPN declined from 2024, but the series still drew an average audience of 1.5 million, ranking as the second-most all-time. ESPN's WNBA Countdown pregame show averaged 437,000 viewers. That represents a year-over-year increase of 30%, according to the network. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)