Woman, 46, Dies After ‘Fake Doctor’ Performs Butt Implant Removal Surgery At Home

Maria Penaloza Cabrera, 46, passed away on April 11, nearly two weeks after she underwent a butt lift implant removal procedure at her home on March 28. The circumstances surrounding her death have brought renewed attention to the dangers of unregulated cosmetic surgeries performed outside medical settings.

The Butt Implant Procedure

Penaloza Cabrera opted to have her butt lift implants removed at her residence, rather than in a licensed medical facility. The procedure took place on March 28. However, in the days that followed, her condition began to deteriorate.

Despite the apparent complications, she did not receive immediate emergency medical attention. She was later taken to a hospital, where her health continued to worsen. She eventually died on April 11, 13 days after the procedure.

Butt Implant Botch Up Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the case to determine whether criminal charges will be filed, and if the procedure was performed legally and safely. Officials have not confirmed who carried out the surgery at her home.

Penaloza Cabrera’s death is the latest in a series of incidents that highlight the serious risks involved in undergoing cosmetic procedures outside licensed medical facilities. The case underscores the importance of professional medical oversight and emergency preparedness during and after any surgical procedure.

Who Was Maria Penaloza Cabrera?

The mother of two boys, aged 3 and 1, was taken off a ventilator and passed away two weeks later from lidocaine toxicity, according to reports. Lidocaine, a commonly used local anesthetic, can cause seizures, coma, cardiac issues, and even death if administered in excessive amounts, as explained by the National Library of Medicine.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist her family in Colombia with traveling to the U.S. to “say goodbye to María Paz with dignity.”

