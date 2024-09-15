Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Woman Finds Human Tooth In Mooncake Bought From Sam’s Club; Investigation Underway

The customer found a human tooth inside a meat-filled mooncake purchased for 30 yuan (approximately US$4). The unsettling find has sparked a probe by both the retailer and local authorities.

Woman Finds Human Tooth In Mooncake Bought From Sam’s Club; Investigation Underway

Sam’s Club is under investigation following a shocking discovery made by a customer in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. The customer found a human tooth inside a meat-filled mooncake purchased for 30 yuan (approximately US$4). The unsettling find has sparked a probe by both the retailer and local authorities.

The incident came to public attention when the customer shared a video on Douyin, revealing the human tooth embedded in the mooncake. The woman, who reported the issue to the police, confirmed that the tooth did not belong to anyone in her family.

In response to the discovery, Sam’s Club has launched an internal investigation. An employee from the Changzhou branch stated that the retailer is thoroughly examining the situation to understand how the contamination occurred. The mooncake’s manufacturer has claimed that it is virtually impossible for a tooth to end up in the product, citing their use of advanced X-ray systems designed to detect bone fragments during meat processing. The company also noted that such incidents have not occurred in over a decade.

The manufacturer has provided security footage to Sam’s Club and the Changzhou market regulation department for further analysis. Both parties are working to uncover the root cause of the contamination.

This incident echoes a similar case in India where Mayadevi Gupta from Madhya Pradesh discovered four false teeth inside a chocolate she received at a child’s birthday party. Gupta reported the issue after finding the dentures embedded in the chocolate, leading her to file a complaint with the district food and drug department in Khargone.

These cases highlight ongoing concerns about food safety and the need for stringent quality control measures in the global food supply chain. As investigations proceed, consumers and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

ALSO READ: Economic Woes Worsen In Pakistan: Citizens Grapple With High Inflation And Job Shortages

Filed under

Changzhou Sam's Club Tooth In Mooncake

Also Read

SV Raju Addresses Overhaul Of Indian Criminal Laws At 5th Edition Of Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture

SV Raju Addresses Overhaul Of Indian Criminal Laws At 5th Edition Of Ram Jethmalani Memorial...

Reliance Jio Launches JioPhone Prima 2 4G: Smart Feature Phone With Qualcomm Processor; Check Out The Price Here!

Reliance Jio Launches JioPhone Prima 2 4G: Smart Feature Phone With Qualcomm Processor; Check Out...

Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of ‘Heavy Price’ For Missile Attack On Israel

Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of ‘Heavy Price’ For Missile Attack On Israel

Tejashwi Yadav Claims Virat Kohli Played Under His Captaincy In Domestic Cricket; Netizens Trolls

Tejashwi Yadav Claims Virat Kohli Played Under His Captaincy In Domestic Cricket; Netizens Trolls

Prime Minister Modi Launches Six Vande Bharat Trains & New Railway Projects In Jharkhand

Prime Minister Modi Launches Six Vande Bharat Trains & New Railway Projects In Jharkhand

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox