Woman Finds Human Tooth In Mooncake Bought From Sam’s Club; Investigation Underway

Sam’s Club is under investigation following a shocking discovery made by a customer in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. The customer found a human tooth inside a meat-filled mooncake purchased for 30 yuan (approximately US$4). The unsettling find has sparked a probe by both the retailer and local authorities.

The incident came to public attention when the customer shared a video on Douyin, revealing the human tooth embedded in the mooncake. The woman, who reported the issue to the police, confirmed that the tooth did not belong to anyone in her family.

In response to the discovery, Sam’s Club has launched an internal investigation. An employee from the Changzhou branch stated that the retailer is thoroughly examining the situation to understand how the contamination occurred. The mooncake’s manufacturer has claimed that it is virtually impossible for a tooth to end up in the product, citing their use of advanced X-ray systems designed to detect bone fragments during meat processing. The company also noted that such incidents have not occurred in over a decade.

The manufacturer has provided security footage to Sam’s Club and the Changzhou market regulation department for further analysis. Both parties are working to uncover the root cause of the contamination.

This incident echoes a similar case in India where Mayadevi Gupta from Madhya Pradesh discovered four false teeth inside a chocolate she received at a child’s birthday party. Gupta reported the issue after finding the dentures embedded in the chocolate, leading her to file a complaint with the district food and drug department in Khargone.

These cases highlight ongoing concerns about food safety and the need for stringent quality control measures in the global food supply chain. As investigations proceed, consumers and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

