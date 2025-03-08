Woman Kidnapped As A Toddler 25 Years Ago From Connecticut Found Alive In Mexico

Andrea Michelle Reyes, now 27, was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Rosa Tenorio, in 1999 from New Haven, Connecticut.

A woman who was kidnapped as a toddler 25 years ago in the United States has been found alive in Mexico, authorities confirmed. Andrea Michelle Reyes, now 27, was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Rosa Tenorio, in 1999 from New Haven, Connecticut.

Reyes’ identity was officially confirmed through advanced DNA testing, which matched her to her father, forensic genealogy company Othram stated. The discovery marks a significant milestone in the decades-long search for the missing child.

Years of Unsuccessful Search

Despite suspicions that Reyes was in Mexico, her family struggled to locate her. Her father made multiple trips to the country in hopes of finding his daughter but was unsuccessful. Authorities believe that Tenorio took Reyes to Puebla, a city southeast of Mexico City, and remained undetected for over two decades.

The case had gone cold until 2023 when New Haven police reopened the investigation. Using interviews, search warrants, and social media analysis, Detective Kealyn Nivakoff was able to track Reyes down in Puebla.

The breakthrough came when a woman claiming to be Reyes reached out to a man she believed was her father. The authorities then conducted “Rapid Relationship Testing” using DNA samples, confirming her true identity.

Legal Action and Unresolved Matters

Tenorio remains wanted in the United States, with an active felony arrest warrant for custodial interference. A separate criminal warrant was issued in 2009, further underscoring the ongoing legal consequences of the case.

Despite the discovery, it is unclear whether Reyes has reunited with her father or if legal action will be taken to extradite Tenorio. Reyes continues to reside in Mexico, and authorities suspect her mother is still in the country.

Reyes’ identification is the seventh case in Connecticut where authorities have successfully located a missing person using advanced DNA technology. It is also part of a broader initiative to resolve over 500 cases involving minors listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

“This case reflects the dedication and persistence of our officers and detectives,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “No cold case is ever truly closed, and we remain committed to bringing resolution to every investigation.”

While Reyes’ safe discovery brings closure to a long-standing mystery, questions remain about her future and the fate of her mother, who remains on the run.

