Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Woman Kidnapped As A Toddler 25 Years Ago From Connecticut Found Alive In Mexico

Woman Kidnapped As A Toddler 25 Years Ago From Connecticut Found Alive In Mexico

Andrea Michelle Reyes, now 27, was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Rosa Tenorio, in 1999 from New Haven, Connecticut.

Woman Kidnapped As A Toddler 25 Years Ago From Connecticut Found Alive In Mexico


A woman who was kidnapped as a toddler 25 years ago in the United States has been found alive in Mexico, authorities confirmed. Andrea Michelle Reyes, now 27, was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Rosa Tenorio, in 1999 from New Haven, Connecticut.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reyes’ identity was officially confirmed through advanced DNA testing, which matched her to her father, forensic genealogy company Othram stated. The discovery marks a significant milestone in the decades-long search for the missing child.

Years of Unsuccessful Search

Despite suspicions that Reyes was in Mexico, her family struggled to locate her. Her father made multiple trips to the country in hopes of finding his daughter but was unsuccessful. Authorities believe that Tenorio took Reyes to Puebla, a city southeast of Mexico City, and remained undetected for over two decades.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The case had gone cold until 2023 when New Haven police reopened the investigation. Using interviews, search warrants, and social media analysis, Detective Kealyn Nivakoff was able to track Reyes down in Puebla.

The breakthrough came when a woman claiming to be Reyes reached out to a man she believed was her father. The authorities then conducted “Rapid Relationship Testing” using DNA samples, confirming her true identity.

Legal Action and Unresolved Matters

Tenorio remains wanted in the United States, with an active felony arrest warrant for custodial interference. A separate criminal warrant was issued in 2009, further underscoring the ongoing legal consequences of the case.

Despite the discovery, it is unclear whether Reyes has reunited with her father or if legal action will be taken to extradite Tenorio. Reyes continues to reside in Mexico, and authorities suspect her mother is still in the country.

Reyes’ identification is the seventh case in Connecticut where authorities have successfully located a missing person using advanced DNA technology. It is also part of a broader initiative to resolve over 500 cases involving minors listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

“This case reflects the dedication and persistence of our officers and detectives,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “No cold case is ever truly closed, and we remain committed to bringing resolution to every investigation.”

While Reyes’ safe discovery brings closure to a long-standing mystery, questions remain about her future and the fate of her mother, who remains on the run.

ALSO READ: Syrian Government Forces Clash With Bashar Al Assad loyalists, More Than 200 Killed

Filed under

Andrea Michelle Reyes Connecticut Abduction

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

TikToker Calls on U.S. Military To ‘Take Trump Out’, Sparks Outrage Online

TikToker Calls on U.S. Military To ‘Take Trump Out’, Sparks Outrage Online

Maldives-China In Talks On Deployment Of Research Devices In Indian Ocean: A Concern For India?

Maldives-China In Talks On Deployment Of Research Devices In Indian Ocean: A Concern For India?

International Women’s Day 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates Women In ‘STEM’ With Captivating Illustration

International Women’s Day 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates Women In ‘STEM’ With Captivating Illustration

International Women’s Day 2025: From Savitribai Phule To Asima Chatterjee, Meet The Inspiring Women Leaders In Education

International Women’s Day 2025: From Savitribai Phule To Asima Chatterjee, Meet The Inspiring Women Leaders...

Gautam Gambhir Praises Axar Patel’s Performance In Champions Trophy 2025

Gautam Gambhir Praises Axar Patel’s Performance In Champions Trophy 2025

Entertainment

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

Lifestyle

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”