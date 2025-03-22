Woman Tries To Snatch MAGA Hat From Man In NYC Subway, Falls Flat On Her Face| Watch Viral Video

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen confronting the man for wearing the hat, a well-known symbol of Donald Trump's political movement. Their argument intensified as she questioned his intelligence for supporting Trump.

A dramatic fight on a New York City subway went viral after a woman confronted a man wearing a red MAGA hat, calling him “racist.” The heated exchange escalated, with the woman attempting to grab the hat before falling face-first onto the platform, much to the amusement of social media users.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views on X, with conservatives cheering the moment as “instant karma” and others condemning the act of political aggression.

What’s in the Viral Video?

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen confronting the man for wearing the hat, a well-known symbol of Donald Trump’s political movement. Their argument intensified as she questioned his intelligence for supporting Trump.

“Oh, are you? Is that why you are wearing the hat?” she asked after the man claimed he was highly educated.

As the train pulled into the next station, the man stepped out, seemingly trying to exit the situation. However, the woman pursued him, lunging to snatch his hat. Instead, she lost her balance and fell flat on her face while the man and his friend ran off.

Social Media Reacts

The clip quickly spread across right-wing media, with supporters of Trump and the MAGA movement mocking the woman’s failed attempt.

X user Collin Rugg captioned the video, “Woman falls on her face after trying to grab a MAGA hat from a man’s head in New York. ‘He’s a racist!’ Instant karma.”

Woman falls on her face after trying to grab a MAGA hat from a man’s head in New York. “He’s a racist!” Instant karma. pic.twitter.com/Y9RXATSrpc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 21, 2025

Popular right-wing commentator Benny Johnson shared a meme of the moment, while others used the opportunity to take political jabs.

“So a White Democrat is calling a Brown Republican a racist? Is this really the state of politics in 2025?” one X user questioned.

Another user joked, “Bro’s buddy even went back to humiliate after the fall.”

The term “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, often used by Trump to describe his critics, resurfaced as some suggested the woman was a victim of it.

“She literally FAFO (f**k around, find out),” another user wrote.

Some criticized the woman’s behavior, stating that political disagreements should not lead to physical confrontations.

“I hate Trump and MAGA politicians, but it’s a mistake to attack fellow citizens for their politics. It’s not okay. It’s a big issue with today’s far left,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Turns out she’s the racist, lol. A colored man can’t even wear a hat of his choice. What a time to be alive.”

MAGA Hats and Political Symbolism

The red “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat, popularized during Trump’s 2016 campaign, remains a polarizing political symbol. Supporters see it as a badge of patriotism, while critics claim it represents divisiveness.

As Trump’s 2024 campaign gained momentum and resulted in his reelection, MAGA hats saw a resurgence. Trump himself frequently wears one, including during recent events like monitoring airstrikes on the Houthis.

Political Climate in New York

Historically a Democratic stronghold, New York has seen shifts in voter demographics. While registered Democrats still comprise 49% of the electorate, recent trends indicate a decline of 7% in NYC and 4% statewide, while Republican registration has increased by 2%. The number of independent voters has also risen by 12%, reflecting growing political uncertainty.

During the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris won New York, but her margin of victory was reduced to 11.6 percentage points compared to the 23-point lead Democrats held in 2020.

