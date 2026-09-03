Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned

A shocking case from Pakistan’s Sindh province has raised questions over a medical examination after a woman underwent an operation at a Karachi hospital on the belief that she was nine months pregnant. According to reports, the family had an ultrasound report indicating a 38-week pregnancy. However, after the procedure, doctors reportedly found that the woman was not carrying a baby, leaving her family furious and prompting them to file a complaint.

Family Believed Woman Was Nine Months Pregnant

According to reports, the woman had been brought to Hamdard Hospital in Nazimabad by her family. They believed she was pregnant and had relied on an ultrasound report that reportedly showed a pregnancy of around 38 weeks. The woman subsequently underwent an operation after doctors examined her and conducted other medical tests. The family, however, was left shocked when no baby was delivered following the procedure.

Hospital Doctor Explained What Happened

Dr Anjum Ara Hasan, head of the gynaecology department at Hamdard Hospital, reportedly said the woman had arrived at the hospital on August 27 with an ultrasound report showing pregnancy. According to her statement, the doctor on duty decided to perform the operation after conducting a medical examination and other tests. Medical experts, however, have reportedly raised questions over how such a procedure could have been carried out without accurately confirming the pregnancy through appropriate medical investigations.

Social Pressure Reportedly Behind Fake Pregnancy

Police reportedly said the woman had been under social pressure. According to a BBC Hindi report, the woman explained that several of her friends of the same age already had children, which had deeply troubled her. She reportedly told her family that she was pregnant and eventually had fake test reports prepared to support the claim.

Family Filed Complaint

After discovering that there was no baby, the woman’s family reportedly became angry and accused the hospital of having misplaced the child. The family subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint. The case has raised concerns over the need for proper verification of pregnancy before any major medical procedure, while the police investigation was expected to establish how the reports were prepared and what led to the operation.

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