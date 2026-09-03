LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned

Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned

The unusual case left her family stunned and raised questions over the pregnancy reports and medical verification.

A woman underwent surgery on the belief that she was nine months pregnant, but doctors reportedly discovered that there was no baby. (Source:Social Media)
A woman underwent surgery on the belief that she was nine months pregnant, but doctors reportedly discovered that there was no baby. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 17:03 IST

A shocking case from Pakistan’s Sindh province has raised questions over a medical examination after a woman underwent an operation at a Karachi hospital on the belief that she was nine months pregnant. According to reports, the family had an ultrasound report indicating a 38-week pregnancy. However, after the procedure, doctors reportedly found that the woman was not carrying a baby, leaving her family furious and prompting them to file a complaint.

Family Believed Woman Was Nine Months Pregnant

According to reports, the woman had been brought to Hamdard Hospital in Nazimabad by her family. They believed she was pregnant and had relied on an ultrasound report that reportedly showed a pregnancy of around 38 weeks. The woman subsequently underwent an operation after doctors examined her and conducted other medical tests. The family, however, was left shocked when no baby was delivered following the procedure.

You Might Be Interested In

Hospital Doctor Explained What Happened

Dr Anjum Ara Hasan, head of the gynaecology department at Hamdard Hospital, reportedly said the woman had arrived at the hospital on August 27 with an ultrasound report showing pregnancy. According to her statement, the doctor on duty decided to perform the operation after conducting a medical examination and other tests. Medical experts, however, have reportedly raised questions over how such a procedure could have been carried out without accurately confirming the pregnancy through appropriate medical investigations.

Social Pressure Reportedly Behind Fake Pregnancy

Police reportedly said the woman had been under social pressure. According to a BBC Hindi report, the woman explained that several of her friends of the same age already had children, which had deeply troubled her. She reportedly told her family that she was pregnant and eventually had fake test reports prepared to support the claim.

Family Filed Complaint

After discovering that there was no baby, the woman’s family reportedly became angry and accused the hospital of having misplaced the child. The family subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint. The case has raised concerns over the need for proper verification of pregnancy before any major medical procedure, while the police investigation was expected to establish how the reports were prepared and what led to the operation.
Also Read: Raghav Chadha’s Name Deleted From Punjab Voter List: ‘Permanently Shifted’ Tag Triggers BJP-AAP Clash

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned
Tags: fake pregnancy reportHamdard HospitalKarachi hospitalno baby foundPakistan pregnancy casePakistan shocking newspregnancy mysterypregnancy surgery PakistanSindh newsstrange delivery casewoman not pregnant

RELATED News

2 Killed In Minneapolis Apartment Shooting, Suspect Dead; 3 US Police Officers Injured

Who Is Apple CEO John Ternus? His Rs 550 Crore Salary Package, Net Worth Revealed Ahead Of iPhone 18 Launch

Times Square Stabbing: Woman Killed in New York Attack Was Bank of America Vice President, Who Was She?

Oil Prices Rise For Third Session: US-Iran Strikes Deepen Hormuz Risks; Brent Above $95, WTI Over $91

US Launches Fresh Wave of Strikes; Tehran Retaliates, Targeting US Assets in Iraq

LATEST NEWS

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Kidambi Srikanth Stuns World No. 9, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Is Fierce, But This Mother-Daughter Thriller Needed A Stronger Story

Edin Dzeko Announces International Retirement, Here’s When Bosnia Great Will Play His Final Match – Check Date, Time and Opponent

Sourav Ganguly Thrilled At India Hosting Brazil, Uruguay And Panama In International Friendly — ‘Will Give Our Footballers Valuable Exposure’

Mridula Ramesh Wins Radisson Himalayan Echoes Nature Prize 2026

FIFI–EICA Partnership to Advance Culinary Innovation and Food Trade in Eastern India

UP Police Officer Found Dead In Uniform With Gunshot Wound, What Happened To Him?

IND-W vs HKG-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Hong Kong China Match LIVE in in India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Parul University Hosts 24 Ayurveda Practitioners From Poland for Panchakarma and Ayurveda Programs

VVS Laxman As Team India’s Director Of Cricket? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Drops Big Update

Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned
Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned
Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned
Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned

QUICK LINKS