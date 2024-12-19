Amid ongoing protests and increasing restrictions on women in Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made a controversial statement, calling women “delicate flowers” rather than “housemaids.” This comment comes at a time when the Iranian government has imposed severe penalties, including the death sentence, for defying the country’s strict hijab laws.

Women’s rights activists have been vocal against the oppressive measures in Iran, particularly after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in 2022 after being arrested for not wearing the hijab correctly. Reports from human rights groups have documented instances of torture, forced medication, and violence against women who oppose the regime’s regulations.

In his statement, Khamenei remarked, “A woman is a delicate flower and not a housemaid,” adding that women should be treated with care and their “freshness and sweet scent should be used to perfume the air.” However, his words have been met with criticism due to the irony of the oppressive restrictions faced by women in the country. Many pointed out the stark contrast between his romanticized description of women and the harsh reality they face.

Khamenei went on to discuss traditional gender roles, stating that men and women have different responsibilities within the family. According to him, men are responsible for providing financially for the family, while women are tasked with childbearing. He asserted that this division of labor does not imply any superiority but highlights the complementary nature of their roles. Khamenei also claimed that both genders possess equal potential for intellectual and spiritual growth.

Despite these claims of equality, Khamenei’s statements have been contradicted by Iran’s stringent laws, which severely punish women for non-compliance with the hijab mandate. These laws have led to numerous arrests, forced disappearances, and even psychological treatment for those who defy the dress code. Just this month, new laws were introduced, under which women could face death sentences or up to 15 years in prison for violating the hijab rule.

The new regulations are part of a broader crackdown on dissent, which followed the widespread protests after Mahsa Amini’s death. These protests have been met with violent repression by Iranian authorities, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

In the wake of these developments, women in Iran continue to face immense challenges, with reports of arrests, such as the case of singer Parastoo Ahmady, who was detained for performing without a hijab. The government’s response to these acts of defiance shows the ongoing struggle for women’s rights and personal freedoms in the country.

