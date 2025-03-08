Women’s Day 2025: Empowering Female Leaders From Presidents To Prime Ministers

From being a mother to a brilliant to working lady, women have always excelled in the roles of their lives. To celebrate their brilliance and strength, we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th.

From being a mother to a brilliant to working lady, women have always excelled in the roles of their lives. To celebrate their brilliance and strength, we celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th. Meanwhile, reflecting on women’s roles in leadership and governance, it’s essential to recognize the female Presidents and Prime Ministers making significant contributions to their nations and the world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These women not only serve as powerful symbols of empowerment but also prove that leadership knows no gender boundaries. For that purpose, here we bring to you a list of women Prime Ministers and Presidents.

Women Prime Ministers

From heads of state to heads of government, these female leaders are breaking barriers, advocating for change, and inspiring future generations of women to follow in their footsteps. Here’s a look at some of the current female Prime Ministers making history in 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Giorgia Meloni: Prime Minister of Italy

Giorgia Meloni, born on January 15, 1977, is the current Prime Minister of Italy. She became involved in politics at a very young age and quickly rose to prominence in Italy’s political landscape.

Today, she is one of the most influential and recognized female politicians in the world, leading Italy through challenging times with a strong and steady hand.

Mette Frederiksen: Denmark’s Youngest Prime Minister

Mette Frederiksen has been serving as the Prime Minister of Denmark since 2019, and at the age of 41, she is the youngest person to hold the office in the country’s history.

As the leader of the center-left Socialist Democratic Party, Frederiksen has been a trailblazer in Danish politics and continues to advocate for progressive policies on climate change, social welfare, and equality.

Saara Kuugongelwa: Prime Minister of Namibia

Saara Kuugongelwa has been the Prime Minister of Namibia since 2015, becoming the first woman to hold the office.

A seasoned politician, Kuugongelwa has been a member of the National Assembly of Namibia since 1995 and has worked tirelessly to advance the interests of her country on both the regional and international stages.

Katrin Jakobsdottir: Prime Minister of Iceland

Since 2017, Katrin Jakobsdottir has been serving as the Prime Minister of Iceland. She is the second woman to hold this position in Iceland’s history.

Jakobsdottir has played an instrumental role in advancing policies on climate change, gender equality, and social justice, earning her respect both in Iceland and internationally.

Women Presidents Ruling The World

Droupadi Murmu: India’s 15th President

Droupadi Murmu made history on July 25, 2022, when she was sworn in as the 15th President of India. Born into a tribal family on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Murmu’s journey to the highest office in India is an inspiring one.

Before becoming President, she served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021, showcasing her leadership abilities and dedication to public service.

Ursula von der Leyen: President of the European Commission

In July 2019, Ursula von der Leyen became the first woman to serve as the President of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union.

As the head of the Commission, von der Leyen is responsible for introducing legislation that affects over 450 million people across Europe. Her leadership is a significant milestone for women in global politics.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou: President of Greece

In 2020, Katerina Sakellaropoulou made history when she was elected as the President of Greece, becoming the first woman to hold the office.

A dedicated environmentalist and constitutional law expert, Sakellaropoulou has brought a wealth of experience from her previous roles, including her time as the President of the Council of State.

Maia Sandu: Moldova’s First Female President

Maia Sandu became Moldova’s first female President when she was sworn into office in 2020. Before her presidency, Sandu also served as the Prime Minister of Moldova until November 2019.

Sahle-Work Zewde: Ethiopia’s First Female President

Sahle-Work Zewde made history in 2018 by becoming Ethiopia’s first female President.

With a distinguished diplomatic career, including serving as the United Nations Undersecretary-General, Zewde has been a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and regional peace throughout her presidency.

Salome Zourabichvili: President of Georgia

Salome Zourabichvili has served as the President of Georgia since 2018. Born in Paris in 1952, Zourabichvili’s academic and diplomatic background has been key to her leadership style.

She was previously the Foreign Minister of Georgia and is well-regarded for her commitment to strengthening Georgia’s relationships with both Europe and the broader international community.

Hilda Heine: First Female President of the Marshall Islands

Hilda Heine made history in January 2016 by becoming the first woman to lead the Marshall Islands. Her leadership has been a beacon of hope for women in Pacific Island nations, breaking the glass ceiling in a traditionally male-dominated political environment. Heine’s tenure has focused on environmental sustainability and regional security.

ALSO READ: Women’s Day 2025: Key Government Initiatives Focused On Women Empowerment