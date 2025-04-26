Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Women Of Chapursan Valley In Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan Battle Severe Water Crisis

Women Of Chapursan Valley In Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan Battle Severe Water Crisis

Chapursan Valley women in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan face water shortages, risking health and dignity amid extreme weather and failing infrastructure.

Women Of Chapursan Valley In Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan Battle Severe Water Crisis


The women of Chapursan Valley in the Gojal region of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have been facing a water crisis due to the failure of the tap water system, as reported by the Pamir Times.

From November to April, these women are forced to trek down to the riverbank to fetch water, often carrying heavy jerricans on their backs or using donkeys to transport the life-sustaining liquid. This gruelling task is a stark reminder of the dire infrastructure deficits that affect this remote mountain community, as the region’s water systems fail to provide a consistent supply due to harsh conditions, as cited by Pamir Times.

The lack of a sustainable, climate-resilient water infrastructure has created an annual burden that places tremendous physical strain on women already responsible for managing household and caregiving duties.

However, the ramifications extend beyond mere physical hardship. The absence of reliable access to water during these months poses severe threats to public health, sanitation, and hygiene, with the most concerning impact felt in local schools.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The water crisis in Chipurson Valley has exacerbated conditions for the community’s most vulnerable members, particularly women and children. In the absence of water, all the toilets in local schools are non-functional, Pamir Times cited.

As a result, students and teachers are forced to use open-air toilets in freezing sub-zero temperatures. This not only compromises dignity but has also led to a significant rise in urinary tract infections (UTIs) and other hygiene-related illnesses, particularly among young girls and female educators.

The people of PoGB have called on the government, NGOs, development partners, and water and sanitation authorities to recognise this as both a mountain development challenge and a women’s rights issue. There is an urgent need for a thorough technical survey and investment in sustainable, climate-resilient water infrastructure. The dignity, health, and future of the women and children of Chapursan valley depend on immediate action.

ALSO READ: Hamas Open to Long Gaza Truce, But Refuses to Disarm: Report

Filed under

Chapursan Valley water crisis Pakistan water shortage Pakistan news

newsx

NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert
Kate Middleton Didn’t J

Why Did Kate Middleton Skip The Pope Francis Funeral? Prince William Spotted Going Solo
newsx

ISRO Successfully Conducts Second Hot Test Of Semicryogenic Engine At IPRC Mahendragiri
newsx

Tomorrow’s Weather 27 April 2025: Delhi To UP, Bihar To Rajasthan – Heatwaves, Rains, And...
Pahalgam Terror Attack Ro

Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 5 Roundup: TRF Denies Role, UNSC Condemns Attack, Pakistan PM Calls...
newsx

Women Of Chapursan Valley In Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan Battle Severe Water Crisis
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert

NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert

Why Did Kate Middleton Skip The Pope Francis Funeral? Prince William Spotted Going Solo

Why Did Kate Middleton Skip The Pope Francis Funeral? Prince William Spotted Going Solo

ISRO Successfully Conducts Second Hot Test Of Semicryogenic Engine At IPRC Mahendragiri

ISRO Successfully Conducts Second Hot Test Of Semicryogenic Engine At IPRC Mahendragiri

Tomorrow’s Weather 27 April 2025: Delhi To UP, Bihar To Rajasthan – Heatwaves, Rains, And Snowfall Alert!

Tomorrow’s Weather 27 April 2025: Delhi To UP, Bihar To Rajasthan – Heatwaves, Rains, And...

Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 5 Roundup: TRF Denies Role, UNSC Condemns Attack, Pakistan PM Calls For ‘Neutral’ Probe

Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 5 Roundup: TRF Denies Role, UNSC Condemns Attack, Pakistan PM Calls...

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After