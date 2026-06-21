‘Won’t Even Make It Back To Your F*ing Country’: Why Trump Warned Iran Against Closing Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Iran after speaking with Iranian officials overnight on Saturday, saying Tehran should not attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes. As negotiations linked to the Iran US deal continue, Trump said any effort to shut the waterway would invite a strong response from Washington. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, he warned, “You close it, and you won’t have a country. You won’t even make it back to your f***ng country.”

As per reports, Trump also suggested that the United States could take control of the strategic passage if required. Referring to the ongoing Iran-US deal discussions, he said the US could become the “Guardian angel” of the Strait of Hormuz and take 20% of the oil exports moving through it. “We may take over the Strait, if we have to. I’ll blow the sh*t out of them.” He followed that up with another warning: “If they don’t make a deal, we’ll collect tolls.”

Escalating rhetoric puts Iran-US deal talks under fresh pressure

Trump’s comments came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would not give up its right to enrich uranium. Pezeshkian maintained that Tehran would continue to defend what it sees as a sovereign right and argued that Washington would eventually have to accept that position. “The US will have no choice but to accept this right,” he said.

Trump responded forcefully to those remarks. Speaking about the future of the Iran-US deal, he told Fox News, “He better watch his mouth. He better shape up, or we will take over the rest of the country.” Trump also said he has several options available if Iran fails to make serious commitments toward a final agreement. On oil exports, he claimed that 19 million barrels of crude left the Persian Gulf yesterday as a result of the memorandum of understanding tied to the Iran US deal process.

Switzerland negotiations continue as Iran US deal faces new obstacles

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance met Iranian officials at a Swiss resort on Sunday for talks aimed at advancing the Iran-US deal. The meeting was held under a memorandum of understanding reached a week ago, which called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending hostilities across the region, including the conflict in Lebanon.

The talks, however, were overshadowed by Iran’s announcement that it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz and would not move forward with the next phase of substantive negotiations, including discussions on its nuclear programme, until fighting in Lebanon ends and promised economic benefits are delivered. Iran said the closure, which has lasted nearly four months, has caused the biggest disruption to global energy supplies in history.

Technical discussions and ceasefire efforts remain central to Iran US deal

Despite the tensions, Vance sounded optimistic about the diplomatic process. He said, “The technical negotiations may not solve every disagreement but it will allow us to sit together as teams for the first time in history.”

The US Vice President also highlighted Washington’s broader objectives under the Iran-US deal, saying, “Trump is committed to see a full regional ceasefire.” Acknowledging the challenges involved, he added, “These kinds of ceasefires are always ‘a little bit messy’.” Vance further said, “We’ve seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring ceasefire in Lebanon holds,” even as significant differences continue to cloud the future of the Iran US deal.

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