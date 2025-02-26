Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
  Wordle #1348 Answer & Hints For February 26, 2025: Can You Crack Today's Tricky Puzzle?

Wordle #1348 Answer & Hints For February 26, 2025: Can You Crack Today’s Tricky Puzzle?

Struggling with Wordle #1348? Today’s answer is a common word for recognition or achievement! Check out the hints, first letter, and full solution here.

Wordle #1348 Answer & Hints For February 26, 2025: Can You Crack Today’s Tricky Puzzle?


Are you finding today’s Wordle #1348 difficult to solve? You’re not alone! Many players are struggling with this five-letter word, which has repeating letters and only one vowel. But don’t worry—we have clues, hints, and the final answer right here to help you crack the puzzle before your six attempts run out!

Wordle #1348 Clues for February 26, 2025

Before revealing the answer, here are some key hints to guide you:

✔ Hint 1: The word contains only one vowel.
✔ Hint 2: There are repeating letters in the word.
✔ Hint 3: It refers to a prize or recognition given for achievement.

Still unsure? Let’s reveal the first letter!

First Letter of Today’s Wordle

The word starts with ‘A’. Does that help you guess it? If you’re still stuck, scroll down for the final answer.

Wordle Answer for February 26, 2025

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is:

AWARD

Yes, today’s five-letter Wordle is AWARD, which means a prize, honor, or recognition given for an achievement.

What is Wordle & How to Play?

Wordle is a popular word puzzle game hosted by The New York Times, where players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word.

Here’s how the color-coded system works:
Yellow letters: Correct letter, but in the wrong position.
Green letters: Correct letter in the right position.
Gray letters: Letter is not in the word.

Playing Wordle daily can boost vocabulary

