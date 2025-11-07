LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
Home > World > World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

World Bank Group has raised serious concerns about Pakistan’s rising poverty and increasing inequality amid a growing economic crisis in its latest report, “Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity: Pakistan’s Poverty, Equity and Resilience Assessment.” According to the World Bank Group, Pakistan's poverty rate, which had fallen dramatically from 64.3 per cent in 2001-02 to 21.9 per cent in 2018-19, has started climbing again since 2020.

Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis.
Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 7, 2025 18:52:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

World Bank Group has raised serious concerns about Pakistan’s rising poverty and increasing inequality amid a growing economic crisis in its latest report, “Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity: Pakistan’s Poverty, Equity and Resilience Assessment.”
This study, the country’s first comprehensive poverty assessment in more than twenty years, portrays a bleak scenario of an economy constrained by weak reforms, low productivity, and an over-reliance on consumption-driven growth. 

Pakistan’s Falling Poverty Rate 

According to the World Bank Group, Pakistan’s poverty rate, which had fallen dramatically from 64.3 per cent in 2001-02 to 21.9 per cent in 2018-19, has started climbing again since 2020.

The reversal is attributed to overlapping shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflationary pressures, devastating floods, and fiscal mismanagement. The report warns that these setbacks, coupled with structural inefficiencies, have undone years of progress and pushed millions back into deprivation.

Bolormaa Amgaabazar, Country Director of the World Bank Group for Pakistan, stated the need for urgent, people-centred reforms. “Safeguarding Pakistan’s hard-won poverty reduction gains while creating jobs and expanding opportunities, especially for women and youth, must be a national priority,” she stated.

Job Crisis in Pakistan 

The assessment draws on 25 years of official data and advanced modelling, revealing that while non-agricultural labour growth once lifted many out of poverty, the lack of industrial diversification and job creation has now stalled income growth. Over 85 per cent of Pakistan’s workforce remains trapped in informal employment, with women and young people largely excluded from productive sectors.

40% Pakistani Children Stunted, and Many Lack Education 

The World Bank Group report further highlights alarming human development gaps: 40 per cent of children suffer from stunted growth, a quarter of primary-aged children remain out of school, and 75 per cent of those enrolled are unable to read a basic story. Meanwhile, only half of households have access to safe drinking water, and nearly one-third lack proper sanitation facilities.

World Bank Group Calls for Urgent Reforms in Pakistan 

Highlighting the country’s entrenched rural-urban divide and the emergence of “sterile agglomerations” in cities, the report urges comprehensive reforms. It outlines four recovery pathways: investing in people and public services, strengthening social safety nets, implementing progressive fiscal policies, and improving data-driven governance to restore sustainable and inclusive growth. Since joining the World Bank Group in 1950, Pakistan has received over USD 48 billion in assistance; yet, its economic trajectory remains precarious and reform-resistant.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 6:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pakistan economic crisispakistan economypakistan gdpPakistan povertypakistan poverty rateworld bank groupworld-bank

RELATED News

Ex-CIA Officer Claims Indira Gandhi Blocked Bold Israel-India Covert Plot Planned To Secretly Strike Pakistan’s Kahuta Nuclear Site

CIA Veteran Drops Bombshell, Says Pakistan’s Nuke Was Never Just for India, It Was The ‘Islamic Bomb’

India May Become 3rd Pillar In US-Japan Rare Earth Network After Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Deal

Sheikh Hasina In Trouble, Bangladesh Clears Tough New Law, Death Penalty For Enforced Disappearance Cases

China Launches Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier ‘Fujian’, Overtakes India, UK And Italy In Naval Power Race | What To Know

LATEST NEWS

World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

CBI Takes Over Probe into Aqil Akhtar Death: Former Punjab DGP’s Son Dies Amid Family Tensions

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

Air Travel Chaos Across Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow & Jaipur, Massive System Crash Cripples Indian Airports, 400+ Flights Delayed | What We Know So Far

‘People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything’: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan

India Hits Back At Trump, Reminds Pakistan’s ‘Clandestine’ Past After POTUS’ Remarks: ‘Illegal Nuclear Activities Are In Keeping With Pakistan’s History’

Rakesh Masala Welcomes Hrithik Roshan as Brand Ambassador

‘Maathe Pe Ch***ya Likha Hai?: Viral Video Triggers Massive Row Over Alleged QR Code Scam at MCD Parking

Air Travel Disrupted: After Delhi, Flight Operations At Mumbai Airport Affected Due To Air Traffic Control Glitch, Passengers Face Chaos

Flights Delayed At Airport: Airlines Notify; What Do I Do Now? Will I Get Refund? Is It A Cyber Attack?

World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis
World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis
World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis
World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

QUICK LINKS