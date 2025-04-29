World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan

World Bank approves $108M for Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve rural roads, tourism, and access to services for women and girls.

The World Bank has approved an additional $108 million in funding aimed at uplifting the lives of women and girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan, by improving access to essential services, jobs, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

This new funding supports two major development initiatives in KP the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KPRAP) and the Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project with $78 million allocated to KPRAP and $30 million to KITE.

According to the World Bank, the KPRAP funding will help develop safe, all-weather rural roads, allowing better access to healthcare, schools, and local markets, especially for women and girls. These roads are also designed to be climate-resilient, reducing the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters like floods.

“The project is crucial for improving the lives of people in the province, particularly women and girls, by enhancing their access to essential services and economic opportunities,” said Muhammad Bilal Paracha, Task Team Leader at the World Bank.

Meanwhile, the KITE project focuses on enhancing the province’s tourism potential. The $30 million funding will support the rehabilitation of two key roads, enabling easier access to KP’s scenic tourist locations, which is expected to boost local economic growth.

This initiative also contributes to Pakistan’s broader development goals, ensuring that investments not only improve infrastructure but also help women participate more equally in social and economic life.

“This additional financing underscores the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s development goals,” added Paracha.

The World Bank’s investment is seen as a step forward in making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a more connected, inclusive, and disaster-resilient province, with particular benefits for underserved rural communities and female populations.

