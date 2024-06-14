World Blood Donor Day: Why Indians Regularly Excercise Donating & Receiving Blood

Donating blood is a selfless deed that is vital for the treatment of many illnesses, such as cancer, anemia, and blood loss. People usually give their blood to blood banks or organizations that gather it so that it can be used in transfusions. The healthcare sector depends on having a consistent supply of healthy blood. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of the value of blood donation and to inspire more people to give blood.
What could be the connection between a woman giving birth, a child suffering from thalassemia, and an individual hurt in an automobile accident?
If you ask their caretakers, many of them have been requested to make arrangements for blood donors so that their loved ones can get a transfusion of blood or blood components when necessary. They’ll also let you know how challenging it is to make these arrangements.
Any social media site where you search for “blood request” will show you a number of unanswered tweets or posts titled “urgent requirement for blood.”
The blood donation standards in India, even after a 2020 modification, still classify all gay men and sex workers as “high risk.”
Although there is a higher risk of infection associated with some sexual activities, it is unfair and ineffective to permanently exclude those who fall into these categories. Not only are the recommendations ambiguous and deceptive, but they also allow for a great deal of flexibility in real practice.