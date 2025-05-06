Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
‘World Cannot Afford a Military Confrontatio’: UN Voices Concern After India’s Cross-Border Strikes

India’s cross-border strikes on nine sites in Pakistan—launched in response to a deadly militant attack in Kashmir—have drawn concern from the United Nations. Secretary-General António Guterres has urged both nations to show maximum restraint, warning that the world cannot afford another military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

'World Cannot Afford a Military Confrontatio': UN Voices Concern After India's Cross-Border Strikes

UN urges India, Pakistan to show restraint after Indian strikes hit terror sites in Pakistan following deadly Kashmir attack.


United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has voiced deep concern following India’s military operations across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border, targeting nine locations inside Pakistani territory. The development has led the UN to appeal to both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint amid growing fears of military escalation.

“World Cannot Afford a Military Confrontation”

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

India Confirms Strikes in Response to Terror Attack

Earlier on Tuesday, India confirmed it had carried out coordinated military strikes on nine sites within Pakistani territory. The Indian armed forces said the targets were terror-linked locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab province.

According to Indian officials, the action followed a deadly militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 people—mostly Hindu tourists—were killed by gunmen over the weekend.

Targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba Infrastructure

New Delhi said the military operation was aimed at infrastructure associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based group that has been designated a terrorist organisation by the United Nations.

