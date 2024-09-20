Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
World Congress On Rehabilitation 2024 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi, Focuses On Employment For People Of Determination

The World Congress on Rehabilitation (WCR) 2024 will be held from September 23-25 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), marking its first appearance in the Middle East.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), the congress will be held under the theme “Work and Employment.” WCR 2024 aims to address global challenges faced by People of Determination, focusing on overcoming barriers that hinder their integration into the labour market and ensuring equality.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of ZHO, the event is organised in partnership with RI Global and the International Social Security Association (ISSA) in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau at the Department of Culture and Tourism and ADNEC.

The congress will feature more than 190 speakers, including 30 from the UAE, presenting 70 scientific studies across over 30 sessions. Over 500 participants from 70 countries, including leading experts, academics, and researchers in the rehabilitation and healthcare sector, are expected to attend.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, ZHO Secretary-General, highlighted the importance of hosting the congress, describing it as a platform to showcase the UAE’s success in empowering People of Determination as key contributors to national development.

Al Humaidan also noted that critical topics will be addressed through contributions from global policymakers, with Germany sharing its advanced experience in empowering People of Determination. A dedicated session will explore the challenges faced by women of determination in the workforce.

The conference will also focus on inclusive workplaces, training, rehabilitation, and policy improvements. Special attention will be given to individuals with more complex disabilities, including mental health conditions.

Additionally, ZHO will launch the “Emirati-Russian Psychology Dictionary,” the first of its kind, in partnership with Ural Federal University in Russia.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

