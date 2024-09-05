A new study reveals that the world produces 57 million tons of plastic pollution each year, with the majority coming from the Global South. This staggering amount of waste contaminates the planet from the depths of the oceans to the highest mountaintops and even the inside of human bodies.

Researchers at the University of Leeds in the UK found that approximately 52 million metric tons of plastic enter the environment annually — enough to fill New York City’s Central Park up to the height of the Empire State Building. The study, published in the journal Nature, assessed plastic waste in over 50,000 cities worldwide, focusing on plastic that ends up in open environments rather than landfills or incinerators.

The study found that around 15% of the global population, primarily in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, lacks access to proper waste disposal services. As a result, these regions are responsible for the bulk of the world’s plastic waste. India alone generates over 10.2 million tons of plastic pollution annually, more than twice as much as the next biggest polluters, Nigeria and Indonesia.

The city of Lagos, Nigeria, emits the most plastic pollution globally, followed by New Delhi, Luanda, Karachi, and Cairo. While China often faces criticism for pollution, the study notes that the country is making significant progress in reducing waste.

The top eight plastic-polluting nations — India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Brazil, and China — contribute to more than half of the world’s total plastic waste.

Global Efforts and Pollution Rankings

While the United States and the United Kingdom rank relatively low in plastic pollution — 90th and 135th, respectively — their contributions still amount to over 52,500 tons in the U.S. and nearly 5,100 tons in the UK. The study underscores the global scale of the plastic waste crisis and highlights the urgent need for improved waste management and reduction efforts across both developed and developing nations.