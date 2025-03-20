Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  • Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Has Retained No. 1 Spot For 8th Year In A Row. Here Is Why

Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Has Retained No. 1 Spot For 8th Year In A Row. Here Is Why

Finland has once again been crowned the world's happiest country, maintaining its position in the World Happiness Report for the eighth year.

Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Has Retained No. 1 Spot For 8th Year In A Row. Here Is Why


Finland has once again been crowned the world’s happiest country, maintaining its position at the top of the World Happiness Report for the eighth consecutive year. This prestigious ranking, released on the United Nations’ International Day of Happiness, evaluates the quality of life for residents in over 140 countries, using factors such as wealth, social connections, life expectancy, and social trust.

With an average happiness score of 7.74 on a scale where 10 represents the best possible life, Finland remains a model of contentment, far outpacing other nations. The Nordic country’s continued success in the rankings highlights its unique blend of social well-being, economic equality, and a deep connection to nature.

Why Finland Stands Out

Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, a professor of economics at the University of Oxford and the lead editor of the World Happiness Report, told Fortune Well that Finns are not characterised by wild, outward displays of joy, but by a profound contentment with their lives. “They’re not happy, joyful, dancing-in-the-streets type people, but they’re very content with their lives,” he reportedly said.

Finland’s happiness is rooted in several key elements. Reports suggest that the country boasts high levels of social support, excellent healthcare and education systems, and a culture that prioritises community. These factors, combined with a relatively low level of economic inequality, contribute to Finland’s top ranking.

“In Finland, most people will rate themselves as seven or an eight, while in the US, there are a lot of 10s out there, but also a lot of ones,” De Neve further told Fortune Well.

Social Trust and Connection Play Key Roles

Beyond economic prosperity, the report highlights the importance of social trust and connections in fostering happiness. In Finland, the belief in the kindness of others is a strong driver of well-being.  Studies cited in the report show that Finns have a high level of trust in their fellow citizens, which extends to shared experiences, such as dining together, which has been shown to strengthen social bonds and improve happiness, De Neve revealed while speaking with the publication.

De Neve also pointed out that countries with high levels of social interaction and strong community networks, such as Mexico and Costa Rica, also perform well in the happiness rankings. These Latin American countries entered the top 10 for the first time this year, thanks to their strong social fabrics and a culture of communal support.

A Less Materialistic Mindset

One of the most striking aspects of Finland’s happiness, according to De Neve, is the Finnish acceptance of having “less” and being “more content with less.” This mindset allows Finns to find joy in simple pleasures and everyday experiences, rather than constantly seeking material wealth. This more sustainable approach to happiness may be contributing to Finland’s resilience at the top of the happiness rankings.

The Top 10 Happiest Countries in 2025

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Iceland
  4. Sweden
  5. Netherlands
  6. Costa Rica
  7. Norway
  8. Israel
  9. Luxembourg
  10. Mexico

The US Struggles with Declining Happiness

While Finland continues its reign, the US has seen a significant drop in happiness levels, ranking 24th in the 2025 report—its lowest position ever. The decline is particularly pronounced among younger Americans, who report feeling less supported by friends and family and less optimistic about their future prospects. In contrast, the Nordic countries, including Denmark and Iceland, continue to see improvements in happiness, driven by strong social systems and a sense of collective well-being.

The Importance of Social Connections

The report underscores the role of social support in determining happiness. Finland and other Nordic countries are known for their robust social safety nets and low levels of inequality, which foster a greater sense of community and collective well-being. In fact, social trust is shown to be one of the strongest predictors of happiness, with people in these countries more likely to return a lost wallet to its owner compared to other parts of the world.

For Finland, maintaining strong community ties—such as sharing meals with others—remains an essential aspect of life, contributing to the country’s ongoing success in the happiness rankings.

As Finland continues to lead the world in happiness, experts suggest that countries looking to boost their happiness scores should focus on building trust within their communities, prioritising social support, and reducing economic inequality. Finland’s success may serve as a blueprint for others, demonstrating that happiness is not just about wealth, but about how people connect with each other and their environment.

