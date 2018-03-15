A list of world's happiest countries has highlighted that Indians are an unhappy lot while their neighbours Pakistanis are a much happier country despite being plagued by problems like terrorism and political instability. India is currently placed at 133rd position in a list of 156 nations, while holds the 75th position.

A United Nations report on world’s happiest countries has shown that Indians are an unhappy lot while their neighbours Pakistanis are a much happier country despite being plagued by problems like terrorism and political instability. In a list of 156 countries, the country has further fallen to 133rd place in the World Happiness report monitored by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Pakistan currently stands at 75th position in the rankings. India had performed poorly in the happiness report last year as well, but this time results are even worse.

And what is more intriguing is that it is not just Pakistan which is ahead of India in the happiness index, even countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka have a better ranking than the country. The state-controlled China also enjoys better ranking than India. According to the happiness report, Finland is on the top of the rankings. The report has taken into account factors like life expectancy, social support and corruption.

ALSO READ: Pakistan calls back envoy from India to consult alleged ‘harassment’ incidents

Describing the reason for country’s happiness, 24-year-old resident of Helsinki said that the basics are quite good in Finland and hence people are happy. “Well, our politics and our economics. I think the basics are quite good in Finland. So, yes, we have the perfect circumstances to have a happy life here in Finland,” she told the Associated Press.

well, the report shows that Indian need to take everything with a pinch of salt and find ways to be more happy instead of complaining about the problems.

ALSO READ: No Smoking Day 2018: Belfast businessman saves £13,900 in 3.5 years after he quits smoking

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App